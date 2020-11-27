Victoria and David Beckham are allegedly ‘at war’ with their Cotswolds neighbours over extension plans.

The famous couple, 45 and 46, have filed extension plans to build a huge kidney bean shaped lake.

The pair had previously won planning permission to create a large lake, but they have now filed plans to make it even bigger.

Plus they now want to add a small island at the centre of it.

But according to The Sun, their neighbours are apparently none too happy about it.

Victoria and David Beckham have big plans for their Cotswolds estate (Credit: SplashNews)

Why are neighbours upset over the plans?

And even worry that the Becks will use what would be a truly massive lake to ‘race noisy speedboats’.

In fact, one angry neighbour even wrote a formal letter to the council, objecting to the new plans.

In fact they wrote to West Oxfordshire District Council: “I must object in the strongest terms to this new proposal. I was an objector to the original plan and my concerns were ignored.

“I feel that his plan to enlarge the lake could increase the chances of flooding in the area considerably. Also, the lake looks just too large for the area it sits in.

Before adding: “It is out of keeping with the area and what is planned next? Motor boats zooming up and down and shattering the peace? it is just not on and should not be allowed.”

The couple own various luxury homes across the globe (Credit: SplashNews)

Do David and Victoria live in the Cotswolds?

Additional neighbours had complained about the famed pair’s initial plans back in July.

But the original plans were granted permission regardless.

Whereas if the new plans are granted, the new lake would go up in size from 2,976 sq metres to 4,170 sq metres.

Victoria and David own pricey homes across the world, including one in London and a huge penthouse in Miami, Florida.

However, they have used their Cotswolds retreat as their primary home throughout much of 2020.

David and Victoria want a huge lake with an island (Credit: SplashNews)

Also, they’ve had plans granted to have tunnels installed underneath their grade II listed barn.

The tunnels would lead to a garage that can house up to seven cars.

This would presumedly allow them to escape to their cars should an emergency occur.



There will also be a new wine cellar installed and a security hut at the gates to their home.

The hut will reportedly have at least two staff on at all times.

*ED has contacted Victoria and David Beckham’s representatives for comment.

