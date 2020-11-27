Kate Middleton has been widely praised as she reveals her results from her ‘5 Big Questions’ survey.

The Duchess of Cambridge, 38, had almost one million people respond to her survey on early child development.

Taking to the official Royal Family Twitter account, her initial findings were shared.

Addressing their some 4.2 million followers, they shared: “The Duchess of Cambridge is sharing #5BigInsights from landmark research on the early years, commissioned by The Royal Foundation and conducted by IPSOS Mori. Visit @KensingtonRoyal to see more…”

In a video Kate explains: “98% of you said that that nurture is essential to lifelong outcomes. But, just one in four recognise the specific importance of the first five years of a child’s life.”

Kate Middleton has fronted a landmark children and parent survey (Credit: SplashNews)

What else has Kate Middleton said about her survey?

Fans rushed to praise The Duchess on her great work.

One user tweeted: “It’s an amazing project that will definitely help generations! I’m so proud of her.”

While another user tweeted: “Brilliant work. I hope this leads to real reform in schools and I’m legislation.”

And a further user praised: “This woman is so refreshing…a real inspiration.”

Meanwhile on Tuesday, Kate received key insights from the survey along with Kelly Beaver, an executive at research company Ipsos MORI, at a Kensington Palace briefing.

Kate with her three children (Credit: SplashNews)

What are some of the other survey findings?

While in photos shared by her team, she is shown studiously taking down notes as the results unfold.

Whereas according to the Royal Foundation, the additional four findings from the study are as follows:

“90% of people see parental mental health and wellbeing as being critical to a child’s development, but in reality people do very little to prioritise themselves.

“Only 10% of parents mentioned taking the time to look after their own wellbeing when asked how they had prepared for the arrival of their baby. Worryingly, over a third of all parents (37%) expect the COVID-19pandemic to have a negative impact on their long-term mental wellbeing.

“70% of parents feel judged by others and among these parents, nearly half feel this negatively impacts their mental health.

Will Kate give a speech about her survey?

“Parental loneliness has dramatically increased during the pandemic. From 38% before to 63% as parents have been cut off from friends and family. The increase in loneliness for parents is more apparent in the most deprived areas.

“These parents are more than twice as likely as those living in the least deprived areas to say they feel lonely often or always (13% compared with5%). Compounding this, it seems there has been a rise in the proportion of parents who feel uncomfortable seeking help. For how they are feeling from 18% before the pandemic to 34% during it.



“Across the UK, communities have united powerfully to meet the challenge of unprecedented times. 40% of parents feel that community support has grown. However, parents in the most deprived areas are less likely to have experienced this increased support (33%) than elsewhere.”

What’s more, Kate is expected to present a speech outlying each of the results and their implications.

