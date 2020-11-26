Netflix is considering extending The Crown up to Prince William and Prince Harry as adults.

Or so says royal expert Omid Scobie, who co-wrote the bestseller Finding Freedom about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

The latest series of The Crown, series, four has proven to be an absolutely roaring success.

So much so, that Netflix says the latest series has been streamed 29 million times in its first week of release.

This is 600,000 more than the amount of Britons that tuned in to watch Prince Charles wed Princess Diana in 1981.

Series four of The Crown is extremely popular

And Omid says that he has heard ‘rumblings’ of Netflix wanting to extend The Crown beyond Princess Diana’s tragic passing in 1997.

Speaking on the HeirPod, Omid said: “There is already a lot of talk about series 5 and series 6.

“Season 5 and 6 have now been confirmed.

“It was stated originally that the show would stop before William and Harry become adults.

“I have heard rumblings that there is talk within Netflix about the possibility of whether the show can be extended.”

Are the Royal Family watching The Crown?

Before adding: “When you think of how much controversy this present season has caused, this is going to be a presence in members of the Royal Family lives for some time.”

Elsewhere in the interview he discussed the possibility of the show being watched by the royals.

It had previously reported that The Queen watched the first few series with Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex.

However, Omid reckons the family won’t be able to ‘stomach’ the latest nor future series.

He said: “I think as the show progress into the more present-day house of Windsor it becomes harder and harder for members of the Royal Family to even stomach the idea of watching it.”

Is Prince Harry watching The Crown?

Meanwhile, the show progressing raises potential issues for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The former senior royals have signed a huge production deal with Netflix. And it is rumoured to be worth at least a staggering £100 million.

The Crown of course has not painted any of the royals in a particularly favourable light. Particularly Harry’s father, Prince Charles.

In fact, royal biographer Angela Levin, said that Prince Harry told her he’d been watching the series.



However, he apparently added that he hopes it doesn’t cover him in his adult years.

But speaking on Good Morning Britain, Angela says she thinks the Duke of Sussex would be naive to assume Netflix will stop the series prematurely.

She said: “I think they’re being naïve as they have been about lots of things in that they don’t realise that a big company like Netflix is going to want its pint of blood.”

