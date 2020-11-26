Prince William and Prince Charles have reportedly provided emotional support to Prince Harry.

Meghan Markle revealed she had tragically suffered a miscarriage in July via an opinion piece this week.

The Duchess of Sussex shared that she lost her baby and described both her and Harry’s heartbreak.

According to The Mirror, sources close to Harry say that he was supported by his father and brother in the wake of the tragedy.

Meghan Markle shared her heartbreaking miscarriage new this week (Credit: SplashNews)

How did Meghan Markle share her miscarriage with the world?

It is understood that Charles and William lent their support within days of the tragic event.

Buckingham Palace responded to Meghan’s heartbreaking news by commenting: “There is, of course, much understandable sadness in the family.”

In Meghan’s poignant essay in The New York Times, she says she felt a sharp pain in her stomach.

Before falling to the floor and singing reassuringly to herself and her unborn child.

She continued: “I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second.”

Prince Charles is said to be supporting Prince Harry through his family tragedy (Credit: SplashNews)

When did Prince Charles and Prince William last see Prince Harry?

Later adding: “Sitting in a hospital bed, watching my husband’s heart break as he tried to hold the shattered pieces of mine, I realized that the only way to begin to heal is to first ask, ‘Are you OK?'”

Harry has not seen Charles nor William since March.

However, they are believed to be staying in touch through regular video calls.

Harry and Meghan share one son, Archie, together who is now 18 months.

Leaving the royal family as senior royals in March, they now live in a sprawling mansion in Montecito, California.

The brothers last saw one another in March of this year (Credit: SplashNews)

In addition to their various charity endeavours, they’ve also signed a deal with Netflix said to be worth at least £100 million.

And launched their new official website, ArcheWell.

What’s more, there are rumours that Meghan may be expecting once more.

The Duchess of Sussex requested, and has been granted, an extension of her High Court date in London.



And the date has been delayed by nine months.

This has caused some royal experts to speculate if she is expecting another baby.

Katie Nicholls told Closer magazine: “I wouldn’t be surprised if there were a pregnancy announcement imminently – the couple have made no secret of the fact they want another child, and the nine-month delay [of the privacy trial] seems telling.”

