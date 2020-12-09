David and Victoria Beckham’s son Romeo poked fun at his dad after he shared a sizzling shirtless picture on social media.

On Instagram, the former footballer, 45, posted a snap of himself working out that showed off his ripped abs.

David captioned the photo, “I really hate tricep dips as a finisher” alongside an angry face emoji.

Romeo is the second eldest child of David and Victoria Beckham (Credit: SplashNews)

What did David and Victoria Beckham’s son say about his dad?

In the comments, David’s son Romeo, 18, couldn’t help taking a hilarious dig at his dad.

The teenager wrote, with a laughing-crying emoji: “OK big man.”

The comment quickly racked up dozens of ‘likes’ and David appeared to find it funny.

He replied to his son with a string of laughing emojis.

David’s fans, meanwhile, gushed over the picture, telling him in the comments how hot he looks.

One joked: “No dad bod with Becks.”

Another said: “Oh my god!”

A third put: “We love to see it!”

David and Victoria Beckham have four children together (Credit: London Entertainment / SplashNews.com)

Lorraine viewers puzzled over ex Spice Girl’s interview

It comes after David’s wife, Victoria, appeared on Lorraine.

The former Spice Girl was on the ITV daytime show earlier today (Wednesday, December 9), however some viewers criticised her over her body language.

Some of those watching felt that the star’s interview on presenter Lorraine Kelly’s show came across as far too ‘rehearsed’.

Victoria Beckham featured on daytime TV show Lorraine (Credit: ITV)

The 46-year-old fashion designer chatted with Mark Heyes from her London office and opened up about her eldest son, Brooklyn, and his upcoming wedding.

She said of her son and his fiancée Nicola Peltz: “They’re so happy. She’s wonderful, sweet and kind. She’s such a lovely, warm woman. We couldn’t have asked for Brooklyn to meet a more adorable lady.

“It’s nice with everything that has gone on this year that Brooklyn has found his soulmate and the lady he wants to spend the rest of his life with.”

