Victoria Beckham left Lorraine viewers divided with her seemingly “rehearsed” appearance on the ITV show.

The fashion designer, 46, spoke to Mark Heyes from her office in London, as she opened up on her son Brooklyn’s upcoming wedding and Christmas with the Beckhams.

However, some fans were left seriously puzzled by Posh’s body language.

Victoria Beckham divided viewers on Lorraine (Credit: ITV)

What did Victoria Beckham say on Lorraine?

During the exclusive chat, Victoria dished the dirt on Brooklyn’s engagement to fiancée Nicola Peltz.

The mum-of-four explained she was happy her eldest son, 21, had found love amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Victoria said: “They’re so happy. She’s wonderful, sweet and kind. She’s such a lovely, warm woman. We couldn’t have asked for Brooklyn to meet a more adorable lady.

“It’s nice with everything that has gone on this year that Brooklyn has found his soulmate and the lady he wants to spend the rest of his life with.”

The fashion designer spoke to Mark Heyes in her London office (Credit: ITV)

Victoria – who shares Romeo, 18, Cruz, 15, and Harper, nine, with her husband David – also gave fans an insight into the family’s upcoming Christmas plans.

The former Spice Girl added: “I don’t know who is more excited, the kids or David! We’ve had Christmas music playing in the Beckham house for about a month and a half!”

What did viewers say?

Despite opening up about her personal life, the entrepreneur didn’t convince everyone.

Taking to Twitter, one viewer said: “Victoria Beckham is so rehearsed. Body language lessons. Looks so silly.”

Victoria opened up on family life on the ITV show (Credit: ITV)

A second added: “I do like Victoria Beckham but she sounds like she’s acting when she talks isn’t it.”

A third commented: “You say she hasn’t changed but her accent has. Quite a lot!”

While others appeared to love Vic, saying: “Watching @lorraine with @VictoriaBeckham’s interview with Mark, she really is an iconic lady of beauty and grace… and @MarkHeyes is hot aswell!!”

Another agreed: “How lovely is Vicky Becks.”

What else has Victoria been up?

When she’s not working away in her London office, Victoria is often found in her Cotswolds mansion.

However, the star and her husband are believed to be “at war” with their neighbours over extension plans at the country pad.

The famous couple have plans to build a huge kidney bean shaped lake, but their neighbours are apparently none too happy about it.

They wrote to West Oxfordshire District Council: “I must object in the strongest terms to this new proposal. I was an objector to the original plan and my concerns were ignored.

“I feel that his plan to enlarge the lake could increase the chances of flooding in the area considerably. Also, the lake looks just too large for the area it sits in.

Before adding: “It is out of keeping with the area and what is planned next? Motor boats zooming up and down and shattering the peace? it is just not on and should not be allowed.”

