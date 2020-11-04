Victoria Beckham gushes over husband David as he takes part in Poppy Appeal

Victoria Beckham has shared her pride as husband David showed his support to the Poppy Appeal.

The 46-year-old former Spice Girl gushed over her hubby on Instagram, telling him: “Proud of you”.

It comes after the dad-of-four visited the Chelsea Pensioners in London this week to support the special cause.

Victoria Beckham gushed over David on Instagram (Credit: Instagram Story/victoriabeckham)

What did David Beckham say about the Poppy Appeal?

Opening up on Instagram, David revealed how his grandad often installed the importance of Remembrance Day into him as a child.

He wrote: “Growing up, my grandad always made sure I wore a poppy every year and as children we understood how important it was to remember those, like him, who had served our country around the world.

“This year the Poppy Appeal needs us all more than ever. That’s why I’m backing @TheSun’s campaign to support the @RoyalBritishLegion ahead of Remembrance Day.

“I was privileged to spend time with the Chelsea Pensioners at the @RoyalHospitalChelsea this week, to learn about how they have coped during the pandemic and hear their incredible stories.”

He added: “They really are a shining example of strength and resilience and their positive outlook on life, community spirit and energy was so inspiring. Please join me in wearing a poppy with pride.”

The former footballer also stood alongside the Chelsea Pensioners for a sweet snap.

Victoria gushes over David

And it didn’t take too long for Victoria to admit how proud she was.

Sharing the snap of David, 45, the fashion designer added: “Proud of you @davidbeckham.”

David and Victoria are backing the Poppy Appeal (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Vic also encouraged her fans to get on board by adding a swipe up link.

The star continued: “It’s likely less people will be buying poppies out and about ahead of Remembrance Day this year, but you can still get one online!”

What else have David and Victoria been up to?

The famous couple have reportedly landed a $16 million dollar reality series deal.

The show will follow the pair as they give an insight into the world over the past two decades.

The couple have reportedly landed their own Netflix series (Credit: SplashNews.com)

A source told The Sun: “It will show a completely different side to David, one the public very rarely get to see.”

It’s believed the show will also include commentary from all of the family, including Brooklyn, 21, Romeo, 18, Cruz, 15, and Harper, nine.

