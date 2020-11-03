Piers Morgan celebrates highest Life Stories ratings this series after Cliff Richard interview

Piers Morgan has celebrated his highest ratings for the new series of Life Stories after his Sir Cliff Richard interview.

The Good Morning Britain host interviewed singing legend Cliff for an episode, which aired last month.

During the show, Cliff, 80, opened up about his career and spoke briefly about his personal life.

Piers Morgan celebrated high ratings for his Cliff Richard interview (Credit: ITV)

Piers Morgan celebrates on Twitter

The presenter tweeted on Tuesday: “UPDATE: My Life Stories show with Sir Cliff Richard had consolidated ratings of 3.6 million.

“Up 80% on same day/slot last year, and highest of this series.

“Thanks for watching & thanks again Cliff!”

Fans loved the episode and congratulated Piers.

One said: “Thank you, very well done, enjoy watching it tremendously.”

Another wrote: “It was such a great interview and great to see Sir Cliff relaxed and enjoying the friendly ‘banter’.”

Up 80% on same day/slot last year, and highest of this series.

A third tweeted: “It was an impressive interview!”

Meanwhile, despite much praise from viewers, some people weren’t impressed with Cliff’s interview.

During the chat, fans were disappointed that Cliff didn’t open up much about his personal life.

Sir Cliff didn’t open up much on his personal life (Credit: ITV)

What did Life Stories viewers say?

One person said: “I’ve been watching Sir Cliff for an hour and don’t feel like I know any more about him #LifeStories.”

Another agreed: “Sorry, but if that was supposed to be an insightful interview with #sircliffrichard then it failed.

“I know nothing more than I did before #LifeStories worst I’ve seen.”

However, many viewers loved the episode.

Piers was stunned by Cliff’s love life admissions on Life Stories (Credit: ITV)

One wrote: “Sir Cliff Richard is such an iconic legend I’m really enjoying watching tonight’s #LifeStories and an amazing interview as well!”

During the chat, Sir Cliff opened up about his past girlfriends and admitted that he had never been heartbroken.

Describing himself as an enigma, he added: “I love the word ‘enigma’ because it means that they don’t really understands what you’re really about.”

