David Beckham sparks debate as he visits the zoo with daughter Harper

David Beckham has divided fans following a day out with daughter Harper at the zoo.

The pair were spotted playing around with rhinos, giraffes and penguins at Cotswolds Wildlife Park on Instagram.

But while nine-year-old Harper appeared to be having a great time on her half-term break, David’s followers weren’t so keen.

David Beckham fed wild animals while at the zoo with daughter Harper (Credit: Instagram Story/davidbeckham)

Sharing a clip of his daughter alongside a rhino, the former footballer, 45, wrote: “So Harper became a Junior Zoo Keeper for the day thanks to Reggie at @cotswoldwildlifepark and with the help of Helen.

“It was such a fun day for dad as well. Meet Bell btw.”

Why did David Beckham divide fans with his zoo visit?

Taking to the comments section, one said: “Sorry mate but Zoos are not the answer….the animals are not meant to be kept locked up.”

Harper fed penguins at Cotswolds Wildlife Park (Credit: Instagram Story/davidbeckham)

A second commented: “It’s horrible that you are supporting zoo, you should teach your kids that animal should be free.”

Another stated: “No hate for Harper but zoos shouldn’t even be a thing!!”

A fourth added: “She is so sweet but maybe better a sanctuary or shelter than a zoo.”

Meanwhile, others were thrilled to see Harper enjoying the fun day.

David’s daughter showed off a huge animal dropping (Credit: Instagram Story/davidbeckham)

Defending David’s zoo visit, one wrote: “The Cotswolds Wildlife Park is fantastic. The rhinos have a great big field to run and play along with all the other animals they are kept safe and well looked after!!”

Another gushed: “Cuteness overload.”

During the day, David and Harper helped out as they cleaned up some of the animal enclosures.

They also came across a grumpy goat called Gordon, who they likened to close friend Gordon Ramsay.

David and Harper share a close bond (Credit: SplashNews.com)

David and Harper divide fans once again

Their zoo outing comes days after the former footballer was criticised for sharing a sweet snap alongside his daughter online.

The shot, which was shared to wife Victoria’s account, showed David kissing Harper on the lips at Daylesford Organic Farm.

Despite the innocent snap, some fans questioned whether David’s pose was appropriate.

One said: “Why is he kissing her in her lips?”

David and wife Victoria share four children (Credit: SplashNews.com)

However, others were quick to defend the father-of-four.

They wrote: “I don’t get it’s an issue. It’s a beautiful moment spoilt by narrow minds and minds that see something different to what it is.”

A second added: “Never understood parents not kissing their children on the lips… how odd that would be!!”

David also shares sons Brooklyn, 21, Romeo, 18, and Cruz, 15, with Victoria.

