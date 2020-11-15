Former Posh Spice Victoria Beckham has shared some new pictures of herself lounging around in a very fancy £515 tracksuit.

The comfy top and trousers are from Victoria’s own VVB collection and are branded with her motif on the sweatshirt.

Alongside the Instagram snaps, Victoria, 46, gushed: “My kind of tracksuit! The comfiest #VVB sweatshirt and matching jersey trousers (Fig loves it too 💕) x vb.”

What did fans say about the posh Victoria Beckham tracksuit?

But fans have been left stunned by the hefty price tag.

The 3D Logo Sweatshirt is £220, while the Jersey Belted Trousers are £295.

Commenting, one wrote: “£500 😂😂 It looks like from Primark.”

Another added: “I love this but not the £515 price tag!”

A third wrote: “So beautiful, but I’m trying to buy food and medicine. These prices are way beyond what I can afford.”

This is not the first time Victoria has shocked fans with her price tags (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Make a range for the ‘average’ person

Others have pleaded with the star to design a range of clothing that won’t break the bank.

One asked: “Will you ever come out with a line that the average person can afford?”

Echoing that, a second penned: “Can’t you design a more realistic priced range for us normal peeps.”

Will you ever come out with a line that the average person can afford?

Victoria’s tracksuit is a far cry from her usual attire.

The stylish mum-of-four is usually the queen of pencil skirts and huge stiletto heels.

However, given that the family are currently in their countryside Cotswolds home, it seems the perfect outfit.

What pricey clothes has Victoria sold before?

This is not the first time Victoria has left fans stunned with her price tags.

In December 2019, the star hit the headlines for flogging T-shirts for £390 a pop. The blue tops featured Victoria’s VB logo.

A description of the item on her website read: “A luxurious take on the wardrobe staple, this T-shirt is made of raw tussah silk with a subtle shine and crepe texture.

“Finished with pressed crease details and our signature VB logo embroidery.”

The Beckhams have reportedly landed their own Netflix series (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Meanwhile, last month it was reported that Victoria and her husband David have bagged themselves their own Netflix series.

The fly-on-the-wall programme will apparently give an insight into the world they built together ever since meeting over two decades ago.

It will kick off beginning with David playing football in his back garden as a youngster, and will feature interviews and commentary from all of the family including Brooklyn, 21, and Harper, nine.

The Beckhams will apparently rake in a whopping £12 million for the series.

