Katie Price has been trolled online after she shared an adorable video of her boyfriend’s dog.

Katie, 42, shared a sweet video of Sid, in view of her some two million plus Instagram followers.

In it, Carl Wood’s adorable mutt is shown cocking his head from side to side.

The former model captioned the video with: “Omg how cute is Sid @sid_blade_hagrid he is @carljwoods furry son and now mine too.”

The star with boyfriend Carl Woods and his dog Sid (Credit: YouTube)

Katie and Carl have an Instagram account for their pets

Katie and Carl, 32, recently launched a joint Instagram account for their shared pets.

On it Sid is described as a rescue dog from Romania.

However, Katie was unfortunately trolled by dozens of users over the cute video.

Many begged her not to allow the dog to come to any harm.

This comes after her daughter Princess’ puppy Rolo, passed away this summer.

Katie has had many pets over the years (Credit: YouTube)

How are Instagram users reacting?

One user cruelly begged: “Please don’t kill him” while another urged: “Try and keep this one from harm.”

Yet another trolled: “Poor dog, hope it survives unlike the rest of your pets.”

While a further user commented: “Make sure this one doesn’t have an accident.”

Someone else posted: “Poor thing I hope he lives longer than your other dogs!”

However, other fans rushed to defend the star and called out the negative comments.

For example, one user posted: “Omg if you don’t have anything nice to say don’t say anything at all! Unfollow Katie if you’re just going to be negative.”

While another user gushed: “Omg what breed is he??? He’s beyond gorgeous.”

What happened to puppy Rolo?

Katie took to YouTube over the summer to explain along with daughter Princess what happened to Rolo.

She said that the French Bulldog puppy had tragically died after getting stuck under an electric chair.

Addressing her viewers, she explained: “So I know the fans are asking what’s happened to the dog.



“Basically I was in the other room because we’re going on holiday, packing their suitcases, and there was five people in the other room, so people saying the puppy was left, it wasn’t left at all.

“And it just got stuck under one of the chairs.”

Unfortunately Katie has also lost two horses and additional dogs in recent years. All four were tragically run over within separate accidents.

