Dark Desire on Netflix: Viewers hooked on new 'must watch' drama

Raunchy drama Dark Desire has landed on the UK Netflix and viewers are calling it a "must watch" and "10/10" show.

All 18 episodes of the Spanish series were added to the streaming platform this week (Wednesday, July 15) and people are struggling to stop watching the risque programme.

Mexican drama Dark Desire is now on Netflix (Credit: Netflix)

What are viewers saying about Dark Desire?

Reacting on Twitter, a flood of Netflix viewers have recommended the drama, which some have described as similar to 365 Days.

One wrote simply, "Dark Desire on Netflix" alongside a fire emoji, while another said it's "so good" and someone else said they are "hooked".

It's been compared to a porno (Credit: Netflix)

Others called it a "must watch" and recommended giving it the binge treatment.

Half porno and half TV show.

"If you love marriage scandal, issues and betrayal kinda series then check out the new Spanish series by @netflix called Dark Desire," said one fan of the show.

Dark desire on Netflix 🔥 — ᴋ ᴀ ʏ ʟ ᴀ. (@Kaylalayla3) July 16, 2020

Dark Desire on Netflix is so good! — kitana (@LEXIIRGZ) July 16, 2020

If you love marriage scandal,issues and betrayal kinda series then check out the new Spanish series by @netflix called “DARK DESIRE “🔥🔥 — 👑👑Nûmérö Ûñô🚀 (@haidaer__) July 16, 2020

Dark desire on Netflix is a 10/10 to watchhhhhh I ammmmmm just hooked — Brenda 🌿 (@b_t129725) July 16, 2020

"[it's] is a 10/10 to watchhhhhh I ammmmmm just hooked," another said excitedly.

Someone else quipped: "Dark Desire on Netflix is half porno and half TV show, but damn!"

Another said: "So good! First episode in and I'm hooked... thank me later."

Dark desire on Netflix, I’m hooked — Nessa (@nessa_reyes3) July 16, 2020

Dark desire on Netflix must watch — YG🖤 (@irayxo) July 16, 2020

Binge watching Dark Desire on Netflix 🔥 — Bere (@berejaureguii) July 16, 2020

Lmfao dark desire on Netflix is half porno and half tv show 😂 but damn ! — E. (@Elsieeee90) July 16, 2020

Dark Desire on Netflix!! So good! First episode in and I’m hooked.. thank me later 😊



Alejandro Speitzer is sooo fine 🤤 — Marilyn🌹💋 (@bossmomdiaries) July 16, 2020

What id Dark Desire about?

The programme stars actors Maite Perroni and Alejandro Speitzer as lawyer Alma Solares and her lover Dario Guerra respectively.

An official Netflix description reads: "Alma Solares, a prestigious lawyer and college professor, visits her best friend for the weekend to 'process the grief' of the latter's divorce.

"During the getaway, Alma meets Dario Guerra, a 23-year-old, and they have a wild tryst.

"She returns home with her husband and daughter, determined to forget her lapse in judgment, but her life becomes a living hell.

"What started as a minor adventure becomes an incendiary passion, and then a dangerous obsession, unraveling a chain of secrets of a past that fatally binds them all."

Series one of Dark Desire is available to stream now on Netflix.

Will you be watching it? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.