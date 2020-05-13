Netflix viewers obsessed with upcoming drama White Lines

Viewers can't wait for White Lines, a new show coming to Netflix this week.

The show, which will be added this Friday (May 15), is a thrilling murder mystery set on the beautiful island of Ibiza.

Penned by the creator of Money Heist, Alex Pina, White Lines stars Laura Haddock as Zoe Walker - a woman from Manchester who flies to Ibiza after authorities there discover the body of her brother, Axel.

What do we know about White Lines?

In White Lines, Zoe goes to Ibiza when he brother's body is discovered (Credit: Netflix)

Axel has been missing for 20 years and when she arrives, Zoe finds out he had built an extravagant life for himself.

The series also stars Line Of Duty actor Daniel Mays as Marcus, a close pal of Axel.

Speaking to RadioTimes about White Lines, Daniel said it's one of the most "brilliantly bonkers" projects he's ever worked on.

Daniel Mays stars as Marcus (Credit: Netflix)

He told the publication: "I would say his heart is definitely in the right place, but it's just having lived that hedonistic lifestyle for 20 years out in Ibiza, it's sort of eroded him.

"He's probably the best comedic/tragic character I've ever taken on and as an actor you're able to play in both those tones which is great... White Lines is without a doubt one of the best, most imaginative, brilliantly bonkers scripts I've ever had a chance to work on."

It makes me nostalgic for Ibiza.

Praising the script, he added: "I could just visualise it and, as soon as I read that, I thought I've got to get this part. It's just too good not to do it."

Former Coronation Street actress Angela Griffin plays Anna, Marcus' wife and soon-to-be ex.

Makes Angela nostalgic for Ibiza

Speaking earlier this year, Angela explained how the show makes her "nostalgic" for the party island - although it goes on to expose a side of it that reveals it's "not as nice as it appears".

Angela Griffin plays Marcus' partner, Anna (Credit: Netflix)

She said, as reported by the Irish Examiner: "It makes me nostalgic for Ibiza. But as the series goes on, I also go, 'Oh, it might look [all] shiny on the outside. But underneath... well, you only have to lift the layer and it's not as nice as it appears'."

Reacting to a trailer for White Lines on YouTube, one viewer said: "Shut up and take my money."

Another commented: "Set in Spain and starring Spanish and British actors. Looks really good."

Someone else said simply: "This looks promising."

