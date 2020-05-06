Hollywood: Viewers obsessed with new seven-part Netflix drama

Netflix viewers are obsessed with Hollywood, a new drama containing more sex scenes than they've ever witnessed in any other show.
Available to watch now on the streaming service, the seven-part programme tells the story of an aspiring group of young actors all trying to make it in post-World War II Hollywood.
Read more: Lisa Riley raves about Netflix show Unorthodox
It stars David Corenswet as budding star Jack Castello and Patti LuPone as Avis Amberg, former actress and wife of big studio boss Ace Amberg (played by veteran filmmaker Rob Reiner).
Post-war Hollywood
Hollywood also features Jim Parsons in the role of talent agent Henry Willson. Jim is best known for playing Sheldon Cooper in US sitcom The Big Bang Theory.
The series aims to offer viewers a peek behind the curtain of Hollywood's glitzy exterior - and all the sex and sleaze contained therein.
Reacting to the series and its myriad raunchy scenes on Twitter, many of which take place in the first few episodes, one viewer said: "Just finished Hollywood on Netflix and it's 10/10!"
They added, alongside a crying-laughing emoji: "Just gotta make it past the first two episodes that have lots of sex in them."
Another wrote: "Hollywood... Sex, nudity, lots of F-word, swingers and seedy Hollywood agents - and hunky bodies. Awesome!"
A third joked: "Hollywood on Netflix makes me wanna move to Hollywood and have sex with a bunch of people."
More sex than anything I have ever watched.
Someone else tweeted: "I'm loving Netflix's Hollywood. It's like La La Land minus the singing plus the sex scenes. Lol!"
"Hollywood on Netflix has more sex in it than anything I think I have ever watched," said a fifth.
Read more: 7 Tiger King WTF moments that have been sending Netflix fans 'over the edge'
Getting past the nudity, some viewers heaped praise on the "superb" show. Others confessed to binge watching it in a single sitting.
Viewers love it
"Hollywood on #Netflix is sooooooooooooooooo GOOD!" said one viewer.
"I binged watched all of Hollywood in less than a day! #Hollywood #Netflix," wrote another.
"@hollywoodnetflx I finished all the seven episodes in one go," someone else said, adding: "And now I'm sitting and sighing like I woke up from a superb dream I didn't want to come out of."
A fourth asked: "Anyone else obsessed with this show?"
Will you be watching Hollywood on Netflix? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.