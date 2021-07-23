Life goes on for Dani Dyer as boyfriend Sammy Kimmence starts his three-and-a-half-year prison sentence.

Sammy was sentenced last week, with a jail term handed down after he conned two pensioners out of £34,000.

It has since been reported that Dani has split from Sammy.

And that certainly appears to be the case as she failed to mention him in a six month birthday post to their son Santiago.

Dani Dyer and boyfriend Sammy Kimmence are thought to have split (Credit: Splash News)

What did Dani Dyer post on Instagram?

Dani shared a couple of posts to her Instagram Stories and two adorable pictures of Santi with his favourite bunny to her grid.

Failing to mention the tot’s dad in the post, Dani wished Santi a happy six month birthday.

Read more: Dani Dyer admitted she wanted baby number two just days before boyfriend was jailed

She said: “6 whole months of loving you baby boy…

“Can’t believe how quick the time is going, you’ve made me realise how precious time is, and what it’s like to not have a lay in any more 😂

“Mummy loves you more than words could ever describe ✨.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ♡ Dani Dyer ♡ (@danidyerxx)

How did Dani’s fans react to the post and did anyone mention her boyfriend?

Dani’s fans admitted they “can’t handle the cuteness” of her gorgeous son Santi.

“Tooooo cute,” said one.

“Gorgeous boy,” said another.

“Beautiful boy. And a proper Dyer,” another commented.

Read more: Danny Dyer looks besotted with grandson Santiago in sweet snap

Others said that he looked like Dani’s dad, EastEnders actor Danny Dyer.

“He’s the image of your dad,” one fan commented.

“He looks so much like Grandpa Danny here,” another agreed.

There were a couple of negative comments about Sammy, though.

One Dani fan said: “Shame about his dad 😢.”

Dani celebrated Santi’s half birthday but failed to mention the tot’s dad (Credit: Instagram)

What else did Dani Dyer post?

Posting to her Stories, last night (July 22) Dani shared a shot of Santi with his bunny and one of Santi getting a kiss from his mum.

Former Love Island champ captioned the image: “My absolute pride and joy.

“6 months old tomorrow. My handsome boy.”

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you think of our story.