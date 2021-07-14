Sammy Kimmence – the boyfriend of Love Island star Dani Dyer – has been sentenced to three and a half years in prison.

Kimmence reportedly cried in court as the sentence was handed down today (July 14).

Dani and Sammy recently became parents to son Santiago, who was born in January.

Dani is the daughter of EastEnders actor Danny Dyer.

So why has the boyfriend of Dani Dyer gone to prison?

Kimmence has been found guilty of five counts of fraud – which he pleaded guilty to.

He admitted scamming two pensioners – Peter Martin and Peter Haynes – out of £34,000.

Judge Timothy Mousley QC said the fraud had been an “abuse of trust”, particularly against Mr Martin who considered Kimmence to be his friend.

Mr Martin has since died.

The court heard Kimmence took money from the two elderly men aged 90 and 80 between 2016 and 2018.

He claimed he would invest the money through his company S&S Trading Ltd but failed to do so.

So what did the judge say?

Judge Timothy Mousley QC said: “You didn’t show any remorse immediately and I do not consider any remorse to be profound.”

Prosecutor Michael Mason said: “This is a very unpleasant fraud against two men who Mr Kimmence deliberately targeted.

“He targeted them because they were old, vulnerable and somewhat isolated. This wasn’t something he migrated to, this was something he planned.”

Mr Martin lost almost £26,000, while Mr Haynes lost £7,927.

The latter said that his life savings were “wiped out”.

Mr Haynes said: “In one go all the savings that I accrued over my working life were wiped out. My bank account shows zero. I was left sick with worry.

“I have worked all of my adult life and what was taken by Mr Kimmence was everything I had saved. It’s no exaggeration to say that I was left living on the breadline as a result of his actions and dishonesty.”

Dani and Sammy rekindled their romance in 2019 (Credit: Splash News)

So how long have Dani and Sammy been together?

Kimmence previously dated Dani before she entered the Love Island villa in 2018.

The couple rekindled their romance in 2019 after Dani’s split from Jack Fincham.

They welcomed their first baby, Santiago, in January 2021.

Dani posted to Instagram at around midday today (July 14) to discuss weening the tot.

However, she didn’t mention boyfriend Sammy.

