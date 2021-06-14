EastEnders star Danny Dyer looks besotted with grandson Santiago in adorable snap

EastEnders star Danny Dyer appeared besotted with his grandson, Santiago, as they posed together for a sweet snap.

The 43-year-old actor became a grandad for the first time in January, after his daughter Dani gave birth.

And it seems Danny is completely smitten over the adorable tot.

EastEnders star Danny Dyer posed alongside his grandson (Credit: Instagram Story/danidyerxx)

Danny Dyer cuddles into grandson Santiago

Taking to Instagram today (June 14), Dani shared a shot of her famous dad as he held baby Santi.

In the photo, Danny was seen sweetly kissing the tot on the head.

The former Love Island star, 24, followed the post with a picture of herself cradling her son.

The family appeared to be making the most of the British sunshine as sat out in the garden.

Back in February, Danny previously left fans gushing over his grandson.

Just weeks after Santi’s birth, the soap star shared his first picture with the tot on Instagram.

The photo showed Danny holding his tiny grandson, who was just a newborn baby at the time.

He captioned the post: “This grandson of mine…”

Dani then commented: “He loves you so much.”

He’s been so emotional around Santi

Meanwhile, Dani recently opened up about her dad and Santi during an interview.

She told OK! magazine: “He’s been so emotional around Santi. Literally the other day he was nearly crying like, ‘I love babies and that, but your baby… I’ve never felt anything like this’.

“Santiago’s his first grandchild and I feel like that’s hit him more after the birth.”

Dani welcomed her son in January (Credit: SplashNews.com)

When does Dani make her EastEnders debut?

Furthermore, Dani is set to appear on EastEnders for the first time this week.

The reality star will feature alongside her dad, who is best known for playing Mick Carter.

During the episode, which airs on Tuesday evening (June 15), Dani plays pregnant cab driver Jeanette.

But her appearance takes a dramatic turn, when Jeanette’s waters break while giving Mick a ride.

In a desperate bid to help out Jeanette, the pub landlord takes the wheel and quickly drives them both to the hospital.

As well as working together on the BBC One soap, the father and daughter also host a podcast called Sorted with the Dyers.

