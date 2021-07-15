Dani Dyer has ‘split’ from partner Sam Kimmence after he was sentenced to three and a half years in jail, reports claim.

Former Love Island star Dani, 26, is said to be “smashed apart” as she comes to terms with the dreadful news.

Dani is coming to terms with the events (Credit: Grant Buchanan / SplashNews.com)

What did Dani Dyer say about Sammy Kimmence?

A source told the Daily Mail: “She is absolutely floored by what’s happened with Sammy. She knows she has to make massive changes in her life and she’s so distraught…

“She feels utterly stupid for ever believing him and she is totally overwhelmed…

“The little dream family she thought she had has been smashed apart and she is now trying to work out how best to pick up the pieces.”

The source went on to say that Dani is concentrating on bringing up her baby boy Santiago, who arrived in January of this year (2021).

Sammy and Dani in happier times (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“Desperately sorry”

Furthermore, the source also disclosed that Sammy had “downplayed” the court case and led her to believe that he had done nothing wrong.

Dani, according to the source, is “desperately sorry” for the victims of the crime.

Earlier this morning (Thursday July 15), The Sun also reported that Dani was fully expecting her partner to be let off.

So much so, she had “booked holiday tickets” for the whole family to get away.

ED! has contacted Dani’s reps for comment.

Dani in her Love Island days (Credit: ITV)

What did Sammy do?

Sammy, 25, posed as a financial investor to defraud two men, aged 81 and 91, out of £34,000.

Subsequently, he received a three-and-a-half-year sentence.

The jury also heard that Sammy used the money to fund a lavish lifestyle.

When the judge delivered the verdict Sammy called himself an “awful human being” in court.