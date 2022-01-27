Dan Walker has left his fans disgusted after sharing a shot of a rather unusual sandwich on Twitter.

The BBC Breakfast host took to social media yesterday (January 26), before tucking into a “stew sandwich”.

The unusual dish consists of two pieces of white bread, generous dollops of stew and a side of Henderson’s Relish.

You can tell you’re married to a Yorkshire lass when she makes a his & hers stew sandwich with a bit of @HendoRelish for an evening snack 😋😂 #Yorkshire pic.twitter.com/ZPQToHFLUO — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) January 26, 2022

Dan Walker disgusts fans on Twitter

Dan, 44, explained that the sandwich was a creation made by his wife Sarah.

The pair first met at the University of Sheffield and still currently live in South Yorkshire.

Alongside the photo, Dan shared: “You can tell you’re married to a Yorkshire lass when she makes a his & hers stew sandwich with a bit of @HendoRelish for an evening snack #Yorkshire.”

But while the star clearly loves the sandwich filling, his followers weren’t so convinced.

Taking to the comments, one said: “Stew on bread?! Im sorry what?! I live around the corner from you and that’s wrong on sooo many levels!”

Another added: “I have some weird tastes in sandwiches (cheese and ketchup anyone?), but stew sarnies? It’s a no from me.”

Dan Walker divided his fans on Twitter (Credit: BBC)

A third wrote: “This is one of the worst things I’ve ever seen on a plate.”

A fourth complained: “Not having that Dan – no way. I’m Yorkshire (Hull) and that thing wouldn’t pass my lips, shocking!”

In addition, a fifth shared: “Literally looks like the cat was thoughtful enough to throw up on the bread to save the worktop.”

Shocking!

However, others appeared to love Dan’s sandwich.

Replying to a critic, one tweeted: “You’ve never had a stew sandwich? It’s the best part, it’s what you have the next day and stick a couple of homemade chips on there and it’s champion.”

A second declared: “Stew butty? Food from heaven.”

The BBC Breakfast host adopted the sandwich from his Northern wife Sarah (Credit: BBC)

Dan’s message to Strictly pro Nadiya

It comes after Dan sent a sweet message of support to former Strictly partner Nadiya Bychkova.

The professional dancer reportedly split from her footballer fiancé Matija Skarabot earlier this month.

Shortly after the news broke, Dan reached out to Nadiya as she prepared to perform on the Strictly live tour.

Dan left a comment on a post uploaded by Nadiya showing her in her full, glamorous get up for the live show in Birmingham.

Taking to the comments, he wrote: “Get out there and do what you do best professional partner. Have a great night.”

It’s also reported that Dan has been a “pillar of stength” for Nadiya throughout her marriage split.

