Strictly star Nadiya Bychkova has found a firm friend in her 2021 dance partner Dan Walker.

The BBC Breakfast host has reportedly been a “pillar of strength and support” for his Strictly co-star following her split from her fiancé.

News of Nadiya’s split from her footballer fiancé, with whom she shares a daughter, broke yesterday (Tuesday, January 18).

Dan and Nadiya made it to the quarter-finals of Strictly 2021 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Strictly star Nadiya supported by Dan Walker

Nadiya, 32, reportedly split with her fiancé, Matija, 33, after it emerged that their long-distance relationship wasn’t going to work.

Now a source close to Nadiya has told the MailOnline that Nadiya has been confiding in Dan about her relationship struggles.

“Dan and Nadiya have such a great bond and he has been a pillar of strength and support for her following the break up with Matija,” they said.

The source then went on to say that the strength of Dan and Nadiya’s bond surprised many backstage at Strictly.

The source said that the pals became “inseparable” during their time on the show.

Dan and Nadiya became close friends on Strictly (Credit: BBC)

What else was said about Dan Walker and Nadiya?

Another source said that Dan grew close with Nadiya’s family during his time on the show.

“Dan supported Nadiya with everything, including her break up, which only made their partnership stronger. He even grew close to her mother and daughter, who really enjoyed watching them dance together on Strictly,” they said.

The source continued, gushing over the bond the duo have.

“Dan and Nadiya enjoy a deep, special bond and this has really helped her to get on with her new life following the split. It’s really wonderful to see. They are a great couple of friends,” they added.

ED! has contacted Nadiya and Dan’s representatives for comment.

Kai has reportedly grown close to Nadiya too (Credit: BBC)

Nadiya supported by Strictly co-star Kai

Dan isn’t the only Strictly star supporting Nadiya during this tough time for the Ukrainian dancer.

The 32 year old has also reportedly grown close to fellow pro dancer Kai Widdrington since her split. The 26 year old and Nadiya are believed to have struck up a strong friendship over the last few months.

A source told The Sun that Kai has cheered Nadiya up “and made her smile again”.

Many backstage believe that the couple have “great chemistry” and could make a “cute couple” at some point.

However, Kai’s representatives have branded the claims about him as being “categorically untrue”.

Nadiya and her fiancé have reportedly split some time ago. They will continue to co-parent their daughter, Mila, together.

