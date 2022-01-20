The Repair Shop left viewers, including BBC Breakfast’s Dan Walker, in tears last night (Wednesday, January 19), after a very emotional episode.

The hit BBC show featured two heartwarming stories, leaving many viewers crying with “happy tears”.

Minty’s story had viewers grabbing the tissues (Credit: BBC)

The Repair Shop airs VERY emotional episode

BBC Breakfast host and Strictly Come Dancing star Dan Walker seemed to be speaking on behalf of a lot of viewers last night with his tweet about The Repair Shop.

“The Repair Shop is just perfect telly #TheRepairShop #HappyTears,” he wrote.

But why was Dan crying watching last night’s show?

It’s most likely down to two heartwarming stories that were shown.

What made Dan cry?

The first story was about Minty Barlow, who had bought in a model village house her parents had got for her when she was growing up.

She believed that having it restored would bring some of the “magic” from her childhood back, especially after losing her parents.

She said that despite having a young daughter, repairing the model village would be for her.

“It’s the best thing in the world having a daughter,” Minty said. “But sometimes I really miss being one.”

The Repair Shop cast worked their magic and managed to restore the model village house to its former glory, leaving Minty lost for words.

“I feel like I got a piece of my mum and dad back,” Minty said. “I really did.”

Jaishmin Shah’s story also had viewers feeling emotional (Credit: BBC)

Another emotional Repair Shop moment

The tear-jerking moments on The Repair Shop didn’t end with Minty though! Jaishimin Shah’s story also had viewers diving for the tissues too.

Jaishmin bought in a painting that originally belonged to her mum, who passed away in 2015. The painting was from India, and was in a state of disrepair over 60 years later.

Repair Shop star Louise Drover revealed there was real gold in the painting too, which stunned Jaishmin.

Louise got to work and, when the painting was finished, an emotional Jaishmin started to cry.

“That’s beyond what I expected,” Jaishmin said. “I feel like my mum’s here. I really do feel she’s here.

“They’re happy tears, honestly,” she said. “I can see why my mum fell in love with it, I really can.”

Minty’s house, restored to its former glory (Credit: BBC)

How did viewers react?

Viewers were left feeling teary-eyed after last night’s episode of The Repair Shop, with many in agreement with Dan Walker.

Plenty took to Twitter to let their feelings about the show be known.

“Tonight’s #therepairshop is a real tear-jerker,” one viewer tweeted.

“That was ruddy lovely! Love the practical creative skills, love the use of the back stories, love the empathy and compassion shown by the guys that complete the repairs,” another said.

“@TheRepairShop never fails to make me cry. Such a great show!!” a third wrote.

“I bloody love #TheRepairShop There are actually good people,” another said.

