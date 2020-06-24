Dan Walker begs for haircut as he celebrates July 4 hair salon reopenings

BBC Breakfast star Dan Walker says he is desperate for a haircut.

The news and sports pundit, 43, said he can't wait for hair salons and barbers to open.

Taking to social media, he shared a hilarious selfie showing off his lockdown locks.

Sharing to his some 138,000 Instagram followers, he said he is excited for July 4.

He wrote: "I know there are plenty of REALLY important things going on but I am definitely looking forward to July 4th."

Dan Walker practicing social distancing with co-host Louise Minchin on BBC Breakfast (Image credit: BBC)

In the photo a forlorn looking Dan shows off some very spiky and unruly hair.

Fans of the BBC celebrity flocked to post comments.

One user reassured him: "You are so funny Dan and not vain at all, just brilliant lol!"

Another user even compared him to Batman's The Joker: "Channeling your inner Joker #joaquinphoenix?"

A third user quipped: "The greatest hashtag of our time."

And a fourth agreed: "Can't wait to have a haircut also!"

However, Dan hasn't been completely without a haircut throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

His wife, Sarah, attempted to give him a lockdown trim just weeks ago - but it ended in disaster.

Taking to Instagram again, Dan shared a mock image of a disastrous retro haircut.

He said his wife indeed did a fantastic haircut attempt, but he ruined it himself.

Dan explained: "My wife finally agreed to cut my hair. She has done an amazing job. ‪Sadly, I decided to have a little trim of the fringe afterwards and... I have butchered it.

"It is SO bad I can’t even show you an actual picture of the scissor shame. This will have to do."

And although Dan has continually reported for duty at BBC Studios for much of lockdown - he has had to do his own hair and make-up.

He told Express & Star that his children find his new home make-up routine "hilarious".

Dan Walker interviewing Michael Gove on BBC News (Image credit: BBC)

He told the paper: "My kids find it hilarious. When I do Football Focus I have to do it at home, just put like a light bit on at home and my kids were coming up the stairs the other day and I’m staring in the mirror at the top of the stairs putting some anti-shine on my forehead thinking ‘What has happened?’.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced that hairdressers and barbers can reopen from July 4th.

However, special measures will be put in place.

These include all staff having to wear protective face visors.

It is likely only limited customers will be able to be served at a time, and magazines and newspapers will be removed.

Also, it is unlikely beverages will be offered to customers.

