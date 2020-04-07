The 10 most hilarious lockdown haircuts – and even the dog is sporting a buzzcut!

Brits have resorted to desperate measures during the second week of lockdown and have been sharing some pretty hilarious lockdown haircuts.

Yes, even the dog isn't immune as people up and down the country reach for their scissors and shavers to give themselves a new 'do.

Here's our pick of Twitter's best (we really mean worst!)…

Oh brother…

Kids do the funniest things, but we're guessing the parents weren't laughing at how these lockdown haircuts turned out.

1.

Kid left with this lockdown haircut after asking his 7-yr old brother for “old man” hair. pic.twitter.com/uIKvWynplv — Give Me Internet (@GiveMeInternet) April 1, 2020

2.

All the UK barber shops are closed who else as give there kids a #coronacut 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/VkPNN2BEeY — Kenny Ken🇬🇧🇱🇷🍻🍻🐖🐖 (@kennyken699) March 31, 2020

Hair today…

Those unable to cut their own hair have been asking others in lockdown with them to take charge of the scissors.

And them promptly regretting it.

3.

I swear this cut looked good from the front.

Made the error of not getting a haircut before lockdown. This is my last haircut v my mums attempt to replicate it 😂 pic.twitter.com/Y4IQi32nlI — Liam Kelly (@cfcliamk96) April 6, 2020

4.

Others – presumably spending lockdown alone – took matters into their own hands.

5.

Finally went through with the fallout raider haircut I've wanted to give myself from Day 1 of the lockdown pic.twitter.com/wHT3C7605C — The Pensioner Formerly Known as Trance Meghan (@MegTuten) April 4, 2020

6.

Coronavirus self-haircut fail. #coronacut I swear this cut looked good from the front though I was too shocked to take a proper before picture. pic.twitter.com/wKlE8sLxm4 — Frank Bogues (@coachfranknyc) March 15, 2020

7.

With divorce rates expected to rise, we're betting lockdown haircut will be cited as a reason for more than a few splits!

8.

Hubby needed a trim and we figured, why not? How bad a job could I possibly do? #coronacut #thehorror pic.twitter.com/oRCRZOcgj8 — LeAnne Cantrell (@kidsensela) April 6, 2020

Matching pair

A cut so good they did it twice…

9.

Poor pooch

Pretzel's owners have apologised for his lockdown haircut.

However, they weren't that sorry that they decided against further humiliation and promptly shared his pic!

10.

Pretzel, I am so sorry. He’s had his first janky quarantine haircut 🙁 (he was due to go to the dog groomers the day after the lockdown was initiated) pic.twitter.com/kqmO2SBONY — Jennifer (@jenb_davies) April 5, 2020

