Emmerdale hit with Ofcom complaints over Jimmy's insensitive coronavirus comment

Emmerdale has been hit with Ofcom complaints after Jimmy King made an insensitive coronavirus comment.

Currently, Emmerdale is airing special lockdown episodes showing characters living in lockdown amid the pandemic.

Last week, viewers saw an episode which focused on couple Jimmy and Nicola King.

On day 13, after a night of heavy drinking, Nicola was laid on the sofa with a hangover.

As Jimmy came downstairs Nicola said to her husband: "Oh, the kids can't see me like this. I look like a horror movie with chainsaws in my head."

However, Jimmy responded saying: "At least we don't have to do the school run. Thank you, coronavirus."

But it seems viewers weren't impressed with the comment, as a number of them took to Ofcom to complain.

How many people complained about Emmerdale?

According to The Sun, Ofcom confirmed that they had received 12 complaints about Jimmy's comment.

They reported that the media regulator hasn't decided if they will investigate.

At the time of writing, across the UK there have been over 306,000 cases of the virus. There have now been 42,927 recorded deaths.

The pandemic caused Emmerdale and Coronation Street to stop production. In recent weeks, the two ITV soaps have returned to filming with new social distancing guidelines and safety measures.

When will lockdown episodes end?

The final lockdown episode will air tonight (Wednesday, June 24). This episode will show Ellis living in lockdown with his dad Al and former stepdad Marlon.

As Al and Marlon have never got along, with Marlon blaming him for his and Jessie's marriage breakdown, things could get awkward between the men.

On top of that, Ellis and his dad are also not on the best of terms. How will all three of them get on living under one roof for weeks?

Next week, episodes and storylines from before lockdown episodes will resume.

Emmerdale is on next week on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7pm on ITV.

