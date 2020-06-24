What Boris Johnson's 'new normal' will look like when the country unlocks on 'Super Saturday'

Prime Minister Boris Johnson last night announced a host of new measures that'll ease lockdown on "Super Saturday".

Dubbed England's Independence Day as it'll take place on July 4, the PM's announcement essentially ends lockdown for the millions of Brits living in England.

Boris Johnson has eased lockdown significantly (Credit: Sky News)

Pubs and restaurants can reopen, you can get your hair cut, you can see a film at the cinema and even pop into your mum's house for a cuppa.

However, the virus is still out there and, to prevent the transmission rate rising, things will look pretty different.

The new normal

So what will the new normal look like?

When it comes to seeing friends and family, the rules have changed slightly.

Although hugging is still forbidden, you can now go inside the homes of your friends and family.

Two households can now meet up indoors as long as the new 1m plus social distancing measure is observed.

You can even sit at the same table for dinner, as long as you sit 1m apart and refrain from touching.

You'll also be allowed to stay overnight, as long as social distancing is observed.

What pubs and bars will look like

When it comes to visiting the pub, things will look pretty different.

You'll probably have to queue to gain entry and you'll be banned from standing at the bar – or anywhere else for that matter.

Pubs can reopen on July 4 (Credit: Unsplash)

You'll be allowed inside, but all punters will be required to sit at tables – with many pubs operating on a pre-booked basis.

Drinks will be served to you at your table as bars and pubs operate table service only.

And those tables will be 1m apart.

Boris said: "All hospitality indoors will be limited to table service and our guidance will encourage minimal staff and customer contact."

You can visit with one other household though, so pick your friends/drinking buddies wisely!

Pub-goers will also have to give their name and contact details when they visit the pub.

Boris announced the news in parliament (Credit: Sky News)

This is so you can be contacted in case of a coronavirus outbreak and it is mandatory as part of the government's test and trace programme.

The PM added: "We will ask businesses to help NHS Test and Trace respond to any local outbreaks by collecting contact details from customers as happens in other countries and we will work with the sector to make this manageable."

How eating in restaurants will change

When it comes to eating out, there's also a new normal come Super Saturday.

You'll need to pre-book and tables will be set according to social distancing.

This means capacity will be limited and it'll doubtless be difficult to get a reservation to start with.

Restaurants will be installing screens, sanitising stations and implementing one-way systems to manage queues.

Customers will be sat side-by-side if the 2m distance cannot physically be managed by the restaurant.

Menus will be paper and disposed of after each use.

The same track and trace measures will apply to restaurants as they do pubs.

Hairdressers and barbers

Local salons will be allowed to open on July 4.

However, it won't be the social encounter we're used to under coronavirus.

A trip to the hairdressers will look pretty different come Super Saturday (Credit: Unsplash)

Instead, your hairdresser will wear PPE – a full-face visor and a gown.

All equipment will be disinfected after each client.

Refreshments, magazines and even small talk are banned.

Customers are asked to leave coats, handbags and jewellery at home when they visit salons to cut the risk of transmission.

Payments will be contactless and clients are advised to wear face coverings at all times.

The return of the big screen

Cinemas also got the go-ahead to reopen.

The filming of many blockbusters has been delayed by the pandemic, so old classics could be shown on the big screen until new releases become available.

When it comes to bagging a seat, book well in advance.

Cinemas will operate with reduced capacity to ensure they can stick to social distancing guidelines.

Showcase Cinemas has invested in an "anti-viral fogging machine that eliminates airborne viruses on contact".

It'll be used on each seat after each showing.

Hooray for holidays

Brits can now book a staycation as Boris gave hotels, campsites and B&Bs the green light to reopen.

Owners will have to ensure all properties are "COVID secure" by cleaning thoroughly between bookings.

Staff will have to wear face masks when greeting guests.

Staycations are also allowed next month (Credit: Pixabay)

The mini bar will be out of bounds and there will be no breakfast buffet.

Tea and coffee sachets in your room will either be removed or quarantined for 72 hours before use.

Room service will be available but you'll have to carry your own luggage to your room.

Caravan sites can also reopen but those with shared facilities – toilet and shower blocks – will need round-the-clock cleaning.

What is staying closed?

A number of businesses have been told to stay closed.

Nail salons, spas, tattoo parlours, indoor gyms, indoor play areas, nightclubs, conference centres, swimming pools and water parks are to stay shut until further notice.

