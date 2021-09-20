Coronation Street spoilers for tonight reveal Zeedan is attacked.

Meanwhile Kelly finds out some information about her dad, Rick, and Daniel helps Summer with her uni application.

All this and more in tonight’s episodes of Coronation Street.

Coronation Street spoilers: Zeedan attacked

Zeedan is attacked (Credit: ITV)

Burying her doubts, Alya accepts Zeedan’s loan of £50k.

However when Zeedan launches as attack on Ryan for cheating on Alya, she is furious.

She points out to Zeedan that he was no where to be seen during Geoff’s reign of terror and tells him to shove his money.

Yasmeen plans a family meal, but outside Speed Daal, two thugs grab Zeedan.

Elaine and Cathy are horrified to discover Zeedan slumped in the ginnel, battered and bruised.

At the hospital Alya and Simon quiz Zeedan about his attackers and Zeedan says he has no idea who they were.

Having witnessed their row earlier, Simon wonders if Ryan was responsible.

Zeedan gives a statement to Craig and suggests Ryan might have been his attacker.

Furious, Ryan tears a strip of Zeedan for trying to frame him when he’s been working all afternoon.

Zeedan comes clean to Yasmeen and Alya, explaining he’s in trouble.

Coronation Street spoilers: Kelly finds out some info about her dad

Sharon visits Kelly (Credit: ITV)

Sharon goes to visit Kelly in prison and tells her not to worry about money as someone made an anonymous donation to fund her case.

Kelly’s heart leaps and is convinced it’s from her dad, proving he’s still alive.

When Mia spots Sharon she pales.

Kelly explains Sharon worked for her dad and Mia is horrified to discover she’s Rick Neelan’s daughter.

Kelly confronts Mia and demands to know what her problem with her dad is.

When Mia reveals that Rick is the reason she’s locked up and her mum is dead, Kelly is stunned.

Kelly asserts that her dad is now living in Spain and paid her legal fees, but Mia isn’t convinced.

She tells Kelly she reckons someone has killed him.

Kelly calls Gary and demands he come and tell her the truth about her dad.

Freda hurt

Gemma assures Freda that after the op, they’ll still maintain links with other deaf people (Credit: ITV)

George shows Freda the order of service for Norris’s funeral.

When Freda points out that he’s got Norris’s date of birth wrong, George is mortified.

Later, when Freda learns Gemma has gone to the hospital to meet other mums whose kids have cochlear implants, she struggles to hide her annoyance.

Gemma assures Freda that after the op, they’ll still maintain links with other deaf people.

Daniel helps Summer

Daniel helps Summer (Credit: ITV)

When Daniel offers to give Summer some pointers with her Oxford Uni application form she’s delighted.

But when she asks if she could give her some extra tuition for the entrance exam, he feels obliged to turn her down.

Later Daniel relents and offers to help Summer with her university application.

