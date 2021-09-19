Coronation Street fans demand to know why Faye Windass has disappeared

Coronation Street fans are demanding to know where Faye Windass has disappeared to.

The teenager was sent to prison for attacking Adam Barlow after mistaking him for her rapist Ray Crosby.

Faye Windass has a three year prison sentence in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

But since one visit from her brother Gary Windass, Faye hasn’t been seen.

While other imprisoned characters are seen in prison, Faye hasn’t been seen since April – a full six months.

And now fans want answers.

Read more: Coronation Street: Fiz Stape’s new man Phill is dangerous, worried fans warn

One said: “To all #Corrie fans. Does anyone know what happened to Faye Windass?

“I thought she was on remand pending a trial but she seems to have vanished.”

A second said: “Although Faye Windass was a major part of Seb’s storylines. Why have we not once seen Faye’s reaction to his death? #Corrie”

A third said: “Is Faye Windass in jail? If she is why doesn’t anyone go an see her?? #Corrie”

Some fans even think she will make a return soon with recently convicted murderer Kelly Neelan.

One asked: “Wouldn’t Kelly be in the same prison as Faye? Where’s the scenes with them together? #corrie”

Faye Windass is still a character on Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

Has Faye Windass left Coronation Street?

Actress Ellie Leach has not left Corrie.

She remains a member of the cast and likewise Faye remains a character in the show.

However she is in prison for the attack on Adam Barlow and her appeal is a long way off.

It isn’t known when Faye will return to the cobbles but characters could visit her in prison.

Read more: Coronation Street fans traumatised over escaped tarantula scenes

And she could always pop up with Kelly Neelan in the meantime.

Actress Ellie recently confirmed to Loose Women that she has no intention of quitting the soap: “No, no. Not going anywhere for the time being.”

The actress added: “Well hopefully forever.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!