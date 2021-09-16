Coronation Street welcomes Mia, a new character into the soap tonight (Thursday September 16).

She will be seen alongside Kelly in prison as they forge a friendship.

But who is Mia, and who plays her?

Mia in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

Mia in Coronation Street: Who is she?

In tonight’s episode, Imran tells Toyah he’s hired a psychologist for Kelly using the last of the money from the anonymous donor and making up the shortfall himself.

And, encouraged by fellow inmate Mia, Kelly reluctantly joins the support group.

However, Mia and Kelly’s growing friendship inside revisits the Rick Neelan storyline.

Rick was killed by Gary Windass in 2019 in an act of self-defence.

However, Gary – still not punished for the crime – has continued to tell Kelly that he’s still alive.

Will Kelly find out the truth abut what happened to her dad?

Kelly is shocked to find Mia knows her father (Credit: ITV)

How is Mia connected to Kelly?

Mia meanwhile will also become involved.

Next week, fans will see all the colour drain from her face when she sees Kelly with Sharon.

Mia makes a sudden connection between Kelly and her dad Rick, to her own tragic family situation.

Who plays Mia in Coronation Street and what has she been in before?

Mia is played by young actress Madeleine Edmondson.

Teenager Madeleine has appeared in Tracy Beaker spin-off The Dumping Ground. She has also appeared in another kids show, The Worst Witch.

Also last year, Madeleine played Chloe Gifford in series nine of ITV’s Cold Feet.

While she was raised by Pete (John Thomson) and Jenny (Fay Ripley), Chloe is the biological daughter of Grant, a fling of her mother’s while she was divorced from Pete and working in the US.

