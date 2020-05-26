The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Tuesday 26th May 2020
Coronation Street actor Simon Gregson responds after backlash over Dominic Cummings tweets

He has "no idea" what he was saying

By Richard Bell
Actor and Coronation Street star Simon Gregson has responded after facing a backlash for a series of tweets he reportedly posted while drunk.

The Weatherfield favourite, 45, updated fans on Twitter after tweets shared from his account took aim at those who have criticised Boris Johnson's adviser, Dominic Cummings.

Wading into the debate over the scandal - sparked by Cummings' decision to go on a long car journey despite the government's lockdown rules - the now-deleted tweets branded Cummings' critics '[bleep]heads'.

What did Simon tweet?

Read more: Good Morning Britain's Ben Shephard accused of 'taking Dominic Cummings' side' amid scandal

According to the Metro, Simon wrote: "This discussion gives me the [bleeps]. Family first ALWAYS. Regardless. People have crawled through [bleep], gunfire, climbing over dead friends to be with.

"Put your bullst [sic] away [bleep] 'eds [heads] coz you'd do the same."

You should just be quiet now.

The tweet drew fire from a number of Twitter users, one of whom responded angrily: "You've gone down in my estimation. Come to my ICU and see what these poor people go through and their families. Then try and string an intelligent argument together instead of expletives. You sound ridiculous."

Another quipped: "Family first? I'm just nipping out on a 30-mile drive with all my family in my car, even though I have cataracts. Stick to acting!"

A third tweeted simply: "You should just be quiet now."

"Simon, you're completely missing the point!" another told him.

Earlier today (Tuesday, May 26), Simon tweeted to tell his followers he had "no idea" what he had been going on about on Monday evening.

'No idea' what he said

He wrote: "Well sober me has no idea what drunk me was going on about. Time to maybe step away from the phone."

Read more: Lorraine Kelly asks if Brits can appeal lockdown fines amid Dominic Cummings scandal

His followers were understanding in the replies, as one responded: "I'm sure most honest people would admit they've been there and done that. I certainly have."

Someone else said: "We have all done it xx."

"No worries, we all mess up," another assured him, adding: "You apologised and we move on."

ED! contacted Simon's reps for comment on this story.

