Coronation Street's Simon Gregson stuns fans with bald head transformation

Simon Gregson has stunned Coronation Street fans with his bald lockdown transformation.

The Steve McDonald actor took part in the Corrie singalong with Matt Lucas for his Baked Potato song where he revealed his new look.

What a treat! I’m chuffed to bits! Thank you so much to the wonderful cast of #CoronationStreet @itvcorrie for joining me today in a rendition of #ThankYouBakedPotato!!! And you can download the original here - https://t.co/yZo3HSuiIs - all proceeds go to #FeedNHS pic.twitter.com/4v0Q5mHZin — realmattlucas (@RealMattLucas) April 24, 2020

He had shaved his hair completely off and looks completely transformed from his usual Steve haircut.

Other members of the Corrie cast have taken full advantage of the downtime on the soap including Eileen Grimshaw actress Sue Cleaver who dyed her hair pink.

Sue, who usually has blonde hair, tweeted a picture of her new hair to her Twitter account.

Alongside the picture she wrote: "As Eileen is locked in a prop cupboard for the foreseeable, thought I'd dabble with the hair dye."

Her friends and co-stars replied saying how much they love her new look.

Former Coronation Street star, Our Girl actress Michelle Keegan commented: "Awwww love it Sue! You look fab xx."

As Eileen is locked in the prop cupboard for the foreseeable thought I’d dabble with the hair dye 😂😱😂😱😂😱 pic.twitter.com/lmAqy11itd — Sue Cleaver (@Sue_Cleaver) April 22, 2020

Ex Corrie and Emmerdale actress Hayley Tamaddon tweeted: "Love it!"

Corrie co-star Patti Clare, who plays Mary Taylor, wrote: "Gorgeous!"

Recently Alexandra Mardell, who plays Emma Brooker, dyed her hair blue. She previously dyed her hair purple but revealed it washed out before changing the colour once again.

Tina O'Brien, who plays Sarah Platt, has also decided to dye her hair pink and former Coronation Street actress Lucy Fallon, who played Bethany Platt, dyed her hair a peach colour.

Will Corrie go off air?

Because of the ongoing health crisis, weekly episodes of Coronation Street have been cut from six to three.

It is hoped that in doing so the soap will continue to air until it can get back to filming but if production hasn't resumed by summer it is likely the soap will go off the air.

Andy, 39, who plays Kirk Sutherland, told The Sun: "We worked up until the Friday when Boris closed all the pubs and clubs.

"We had a schedule to work until the following Thursday then on the Sunday we got an email saying they were standing everyone down.

“It was the right thing to do.

"We’ve got until July in the can, so we need to get back mid-June otherwise it’s going to go off air."

What do you think of Simon's new look?