Good Morning Britain's Ben Shephard accused of 'taking Dominic Cummings' side' amid scandal

ITV viewers have slammed presenter Ben Shephard for appearing to take Dominic Cummings' side on GMB.

During today's (Tuesday, May 26) episode of the daytime TV programme, Ben and his co-host Charlotte Hawkins chatted with former Labour advisor Ayesha Hazarika and ex UKIP councillor Suzanne Evans about the furore surrounding Boris Johnson's chief advisor.

They debated Mr Cummings' decision to go on a long drive despite the social distancing and travel rules in place during the coronavirus lockdown.

Good Morning Britain viewers accused Ben Shephard of taking Dominic Cummings' side (Credit: ITV)

And at one point in the conversation, Ben said he thought Cummings had simply done what he thought was best as a father.

Reacting on Twitter, some Good Morning Britain tviewers accused Ben of taking Cummings' side, while others slammed him for being "too soft" in his interviewing style.

Others were gutted that regular host Piers Morgan, who is taking a break from the programme this week, wasn't on to take part in the discussion.

Many viewers wished Piers Morgan was on (Credit: ITV)

One viewer said: "Ben's interview technique is absolutely shocking... far too soft."

A second viewer tweeted: "Can't take anymore of Ben Shephard, it's like watching the BBC #gmb."

Another wrote: "#gmb I think we can see now which side Ben Shephard is on."

A fourth said: "#GMB Ben Shephard and that UKIP woman defending D Cummings this AM... where is Piers Morgan?"

Someone else put: "#gmb as much as I like Ben Shephard, in cases like this he’s just not tough enough. Piers would not let that stupid UKIP woman get away with that drivel #gmb"

"@benshephard ! I'm all for balance, I really am," said a fifth. "But you personally on @GMB have defended EVERY SINGLE THING put to #GMB on #DominicCummings! @piersmorgan is sat at home cringing AND RIGHTLY SO!"

Another wrote angrily: "[Bleep] off Ben Get Piers Back On #gmb"

Bens interview technique is absolutely shocking..far to soft 🤬#gmb — 🎶90’s Hiphop🎧 (@Rise_and_grind7) May 26, 2020

can't take anymore of Ben Shephard, its like watching the BBC #gmb — David McDonagh (@davmcdngh) May 26, 2020

#gmb i think we can see now which side Ben Shephard is on — David McDonagh (@davmcdngh) May 26, 2020

#GMB Ben Shepperd and that UKIP woman defending D Cummings this am where is Piers Morgan ? — Patricia H (@patricia_jan) May 26, 2020

#gmb as much as I like Ben Shepherd in cases like this he’s just not tough enough Piers would not let that stupid UKIP woman get away with that drivel # gmb — Jacqueline abrams (@Jacquel68540972) May 26, 2020

@benshephard! I'm all for balance, I really am, but you personally on @GMB have defended EVERY SINGLE THING put to #GMB on #DominicCummings! @piersmorgan is sat at home cringing AND RIGHTLY SO!



I didn't realise Ben was the Ben who was a side presenter on gmtv. What's happened? — Thoughts Aloud🌈#StayHome🇬🇧 (@lpz3) May 26, 2020

What's your opinion in this debate? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.