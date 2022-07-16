Coleen Nolan smiling and her boyfriend Michael on Loose Women
News

Coleen Nolan beams in ‘natural’ pic as she tells fans ‘you just have to smile’ after split from boyfriend

The pair reportedly split back in April

By Entertainment Daily

Coleen Nolan has shared a beaming natural picture on Instagram following her split from her boyfriend.

The Loose Women star told fans “you just have to smile” in the snap after it was revealed she had split with boyfriend Michael.

Newly single star Coleen said: “When the sun is out you just have to smile. Hope you all have the best weekend. Love ya!” [Sic]

Fans loved her picture and flocked to comment on it.

One commented: “You look lovely and so happy. Hope you have the best weekend too. Love ya.”

A second said: “Lovely pic.”

Another added: “Love you.”

Singer Coleen confirmed she was in a relationship last year and Michael then made an appearance with Coleen on Loose Women in January 2022.

Coleen Nolan splits from boyfriend

However, a spokesman for Coleen confirmed yesterday that her relationship with Michael is over.

According to The Sun, Coleen and Michael ended their relationship in April.

An insider claimed that the spark between the pair had “fizzled out”.

The source told the publication: “Coleen and Michael were together for just over a year and while they were happy at first, the spark fizzled out in the end.

Coleen Nolan and her boyfriend on Loose Women
Coleen and now ex boyfriend Michael appeared on Loose Women in January (Credit: ITV)

“They quietly broke up in April but have stayed close.

“She is looking forward to the future and possibly meeting someone new but there is no rush.”

Coleen Nolan smiling in glam outfit on night out
Coleen confirmed the split on Friday (Credit: SplashNews.com)

A spokesman for Coleen confirmed the couple had split and said: “Coleen and Michael are no longer together but remain great friends and are on good terms.”

Coleen and Michael made their Loose Women appearance in January this year.

However he was absent from her son Shane’s wedding last weekend and sparked rumours of a split.

