Christine McGuinness reveals ‘new haircut’ following Paddy split

TV star Christine McGuinness has posted a series of snaps on Instagram highlighting her August so far.

In the pictures she declares she’s had her hair cut and she ‘loves it’.

Christine shared a series of pictures to her Instagram grid and stories (Credit: Instagram)

Christine McGuinness reveals August highlights

Her usually almost-waist-length blonde locks are now sitting just below her shoulders. It seems as if she’s had a good few inches chopped off.

She captioned the images: “Here’s some August for you. I’ve missed you.⠀

⠀

“Things that made me smile…Extra time with my babies.

“Had my hair cut, I love it.”

She also continued: “Filmed something special. Watched a gorgeous sunset. Discovered I’m terrible at darts but laughed loads! Got a cute note off my friend.

“A bird joined me watching the sky by the Thames. Got tagged in loads of pics of my book abroad.”

Her final picture showed an A-frame board declaring: “You’ll always feel a little lost right before you find yourself.”

Fans were quick to comment: “Loving the hair,” said one.

“You’re slaying it girl,” added another.

“Absolutely love your hair,” said a third.

Others commented: “Stunning”, “Beautiful”, and “Gorgeous”.

Christine also revealed the month has seen her dad turn 60 and her mum’s hair grow “thick and fast” after her treatment for breast cancer.

After 15 years Christine has split with husband Paddy (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Christine splits with husband Paddy

Christine and husband Paddy McGuinness announced their split last month after weeks of speculation.

The couple, who had married in 2011, confirmed their separation on Instagram.

In the statement, Paddy and Christine said they have been left with “no option” but to announce their split due to “lack of privacy surrounding our personal life”.

The statement read: “We hadn’t planned on sharing this publicly until we were ready but after the lack of privacy surrounding our personal life, we feel left with no other option but to clarify.

“A while ago we took the difficult decision to separate but our main focus as always is to continue loving and supporting our children.

“This was not an easy decision to make but we’re moving forward as the best parents we can be for our three beautiful children.”

It continued: “We’ll always be a loving family.

“We still have a great relationship and still live happily in our family home together.

“We hope this now draws a line under anymore unwanted and unnecessary intrusion into our private life.”

The statement concluded by saying: “Although we work in the public eye we ask kindly if you could respect our wishes for privacy on this matter.

“We’ll be making no further comment.

“Loads of love, Paddy and Christine.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christine McGuinness (@mrscmcguinness)

Marriage struggles

Christine they were going through a “difficult” time during an interview on Lorraine: “Marriages just go up and down anyway, all marriages – especially long ones like ours, 15 years together.

“It’s not always going to be plain-sailing

“We’re trying to deal with things as privately as possible and we both just want to be there to support the children and give them an amazing summer.”

Reports then alleged that Paddy had ‘kissed’ a TV star.

Read more: Paddy McGuinness on A Question Of Sport leaves fans saying the same thing

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!