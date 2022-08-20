Paddy McGuinness on A Question Of Sport leaves fans all saying the same thing

Paddy McGuinness is currently hosting his second series of A Question Of Sport, but fans still aren’t bowled over by him.

Paddy took over presenting duties last year from Sue Barker.

Sue wasn’t the only one replaced in 2021, however, new team captains were brought in in place of Phil Tuffnell and Matt Dawson.

Sam Quek and Ugo Monye now sit in the hotseats.

Sam, Paddy and Ugo took over last year

Fans unhappy with Paddy McGuinness on A Question of Sport

When the newbies debuted, viewers weren’t happy and begged the BBC to bring Sue back.

And it seems time hasn’t changed their feelings as they are still all saying the same thing.

Episode three of the latest series aired last night (Friday, August 19). Alongside Sam and Ugo were boxer Conor Benn, footballer Andros Townsend, rugby player Zoe Aldcroft and swimmer Fran Halsall.

And despite the line-up, viewers were still focused on the lack of Sue in the hosting chair.

“Don’t watch any more since they got rid of Sue Barker, Phil Tufnell and Mr Dawson,” wrote one on Twitter.

“This used to be a good show! Miss Sue Barker hosting… The show’s just a poor imitation now with Paddy as host,” added a second.

A third wrote: “Ah it’s not as good as the Sue Barker days.”

“Gosh I miss Sue Barker on A Question Of Sport. That was truly dreadful tonight,” agreed another.

Someone else said: “The BBC ruined A Question Of Sport. Wrong host and altering things! Was soooo much better with Sue Barker as host!!! Totally a show to avoid now like a parody of its former self!”

A final viewer wrote: “Used to watch it all the time but since they got rid of Sue Barker and the lads have not bothered.”

Sue's exit after 24 years upset fans

Why did Sue Barker leave A Question Of Sport?

Sue was host of the show since 1997, taking over from David Coleman who had led the show since 1979.

David Vine was the first host at the show’s launch in 1970.

In September 2020, Sue announced her departure, hinting the move wasn’t entirely her decision.

She said: “I’ve absolutely loved my 24 years fronting A Question of Sport, it’s been my dream job.

“But I understand the BBC want to take the show in a new direction and I’m sad to say goodbye.”

The BBC added in a statement: “We would like to thank Sue for her enormous contribution as the show’s longest-reigning host over the last 23 years, and Matt and Phil for their excellent team captaincy over 16 and 12 years respectively.

“Together they have ensured A Question Of Sport remains a firm favourite with the BBC One audience.”

A Question of Sport airs Friday nights at 8pm on BBC One.

