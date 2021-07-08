Paddy McGuinness has been named as the new host of A Question of Sport, and fans are divided

The BBC sports game show has also named two new team captains.

Top Gear presenter Paddy, 47, replaces Sue Barker after over 20 years in the host’s chair.

A Question of Sport welcomes its new Host and Captains…@PaddyMcGuinness@SamanthaQuek@ugomonye Let the games begin! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/ROc15x23gV — A Question of Sport (@QuestionofSport) July 7, 2021

What did A Question of Sport say about the appointment of Paddy McGuinness as new show host?

The show’s official Twitter feed shared the news during the England game against Denmark.

Showing a composite image of Paddy and new team captains Samantha Quek and Ugo Monye, it said: “A Question of Sport welcomes its new host and team captains @PaddyMcGuinness @SamanthaQuek @ugomonye.”

“Let the games begin!”

The news comes after Alex Scott was heavily tipped to land the role.

Samantha is one of the new team captains (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Who are Samantha Quek and Ugo Monye?

New team captain Samantha Quek, 32, rose to fame in the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, when she was part of the Team GB hockey squad that won the gold.

Since then, she’s been in demand and has appeared on the likes of Celebrity MasterChef. She reached the final four of I’m A Celebrity in 2016.

Ugo, meanwhile, is a former England rugby player.

He won 14 caps for his country while being a stalwart for Harlequins at club level.

Since Ugo’s playing career came to an end, he’s become a podcast host and brand ambassador.

Sam and Ugo replace long-term captains Phil Tufnell and Matt Dawson.

Ugo was a rugby star for England and Harlequins (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did fans think of the new appointments?

Fans of the show soon took to Twitter to express their opinions on the newbies, and it’s safe to say reaction was mixed.

One wrote: “I’ve only heard of one, and he’s got no sporting connection whatsoever. [bleep] decision, sorry.”

Another said: “That’s the end of watching that then.

“Can’t stand McGuiness on trash TV let alone a programme I’ve watched since a kid and he has nothing to do with. Quek annoying also. Don’t change what wasn’t broke #Sue #Tuffers.”

“Shocking decision,” another huffed.

“Like Ugo. But Sam is very annoying and Paddy nothing to do with sport. Good on Top Gear but not A Question of Sport. Shame.”

However, it wasn’t all doom and gloom.

One fan wrote: “Fantastic choice of captains… both winners at the highest level, competitive and entertaining.”