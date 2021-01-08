When is Sue Barker leaving A Question of Sport? Who will replace her?

A Question of Sport continues on Friday (January 8 2021) in its 50th series. But when is Sue Barker leaving?

And who will replace her?

The former tennis professional has presented the sporting quiz ever since 1996, although the show has been on air since 1970!

Here’s everything you need to know.

Sue Barker has presented A Question of Sport for 24 years! (Credit: BBC One)

Why is Sue Barker leaving?

In September 2020, viewers learnt that the BBC had axed its presenter and team captains Matt Dawson and Phil Tufnell.

At the time, the stars were said to be ‘blind-sided’ by the shock decision.

The BBC were subsequently accused of ageism.

A BBC insider told the Daily Star that this is part of a major ‘shake-up’ at the BBC.

The source said: “The show has been on for a long time and the producers think it’s time to give it a new look.

“Sue, Matt and Tuffers have been so popular, so the producers are aware they will have big shoes to fill.

“With the 50th anniversary this year they thought it would be a good time to revamp things.”

A BBC spokesperson said: “We would like to thank Sue for her enormous contribution as the show’s longest-reigning host over the last 23 years, and Matt and Phil for their excellent team captaincy over 16 and 12 years respectively.

“Together they have ensured A Question of Sport remains a firm favourite with the BBC One audience.”

What did Sue say?

The former professional tennis player said she was “sad to say goodbye” to her “dream job”.

She said: “I’ve absolutely loved my 24 years fronting A Question of Sport, it’s been my dream job.

“But I understand the BBC want to take the show in a new direction and I’m sad to say goodbye.”

Presenter Sue will be leaving, as will team captain Matt Dawson and Phil Tufnell (Credit: BBC One)

When is Sue Barker leaving A Question of Sport?

Sue and team captains Matt and Phil will be leaving at the end of the 50th series, which is currently airing on Fridays.

The series has run continuously since 1970 and celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2020.

The new line-up is yet to be announced.

A spokesperson told us: “Sue, Matt and Phil have completed recording their final shows but those episodes have yet to play out.

“They will air later this year on BBC One, likely in May or thereabouts depending on scheduling.”

Who will replace her?

The BBC have not yet revealed who will replace Sue.

However, former England defender Alex Scott is tipped for the top spot.

The Strictly star, 36, is reportedly set to take over from Sue.

Alex was targeted by racist trolls when the rumours started circulating in September 2020.

Alex says she tries to stay positive despite being horrendously trolled (Credit: BBC)

Question of Sport live tour

Sue, Matt and Phil will take part in a nationwide Question of Sport live tour in 2021 – Covid permitting.

Viewers will get a chance to watch the show live and interact with the trio.

Those who pay a premium of £166 for the VIP package can “meet and greet” Sue and the team captains, and also get a photo opportunity.

Speaking about the live shows, Sue said: “I cannot think of a better way to bring the curtain down on my time on the show than with a live tour.

“The live shows are always hilarious, the interaction with the guests and the audience so special, we cannot wait for this.”

How old is Sue Barker?

Sue was born on April 19 1956 in Paignton, Devon.

She is currently 64.

Sue Barker was axed from A Question of Sport after 24 years (Credit: BBC One)

Sue Barker tennis career

The dog lover won 15 WTA Tour singles titles, including one Grand Slam singles title at the 1976 French Open.

She reached a career-high singles ranking of World No. 3. Wow, good going Sue!

She went on to become of the BBC’s most trusted and loved tennis pundits, fronting their Wimbledon coverage every year.

Sue has hosted A Question of Sport ever since 1996, when she replaced David Coleman.

Episode one of A Question of Sport

Captains Matt Dawson and Phil Tufnell return as team captains.

Former Premier League midfielder Steve Sidwell takes part, alongside Winter Olympic snowboarder Aimee Fuller.

2019 World Indoor champion sprinter Richard Kilty, and netball star Pamela Cookey also join in too.

Sue Barker asks the questions.

A Question of Sport continues on Friday January 8 2021 at 8.30pm on BBC One.

