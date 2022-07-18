Truth behind Christine McGuinness marriage troubles revealed amid claims Paddy ‘cheated with TV star’?

The marriage of Christine and Paddy McGuinness has fallen under the spotlight this past month, with the model admitting the pair are going through a “very very difficult time“.

Now new claims have emerged that allege to shine light on the reasons behind their marriage troubles.

It’s been claimed that during Christine’s stint on ITV show The Games earlier this year, she discovered Paddy had allegedly “cheated” on her with a fellow TV star.

Christine McGuinness has admitted she’s going through a difficult time with Paddy (Credit: Splash News)

Christine and Paddy McGuinness rocked by ‘affair’ rumours

A source on The Games claimed to The Sun that Paddy had kissed a fellow TV star.

And they alleged that Christine found out about it while appearing on the show.

Paddy wasn’t seen in the stands supporting his wife during her time on The Games.

And now a source has said that “everyone was talking” about the supposed kiss.

A source alleged: “Everyone was talking about it. The crew all knew about the Paddy rumours, and there they were, now working really closely with Christine.”

‘She deserved to know’

It’s claimed that “everyone loved Christine” on the set of The Games and, as a result, “felt she deserved to know” what he had allegedly “been up to”.

A number of them told her about the kiss and that he’d been unfaithful.

“A number of them told her about the kiss and that he’d been unfaithful. She was very hurt and upset,” the source then alleged.

Paddy wasn’t seen in the stands supporting his wife during her time on The Games (Credit: Splash News)

Christine breaks silence on ‘difficult time’

Christine herself has spoken about her marriage troubles in an interview with Fabulous.

As a result, she declared: “I can’t deny we are having a very, very difficult time.

“What I might have put up with in the past, I probably wouldn’t put up with now, and the same for him,” Christine continued.

She then claimed: “But this situation at the minute – I don’t want to go into it too much – but I will just say that I didn’t cause this ­situation.”

Paddy, meanwhile, shared a post on Instagram over the weekend.

It showed him out shopping for trainers for “our three kids” after a “growth spurt” saw them outgrow all their shoes.

ED! has contacted a rep for Paddy and Christine for a comment on this story.

