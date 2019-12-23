Caroline Flack’s boyfriend denies she hit him over the head with lamp as he breaks silence

Caroline Flack's boyfriend Lewis Burton has denied she hit him over the head with a lamp.

The pair arrived at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court on Monday morning and Love Island host Caroline pleaded not guilty to assaulting him.

During the hearing, it was claimed that Caroline and Lewis were both allegedly covered in blood when police arrived at their flat in Islington, North London, on December 12.

Lewis has denied Caroline hit him over the head with a lamp (Credit: PALACE LEE / SplashNews.com)

The court heard that Caroline allegedly hit a sleeping Lewis over the head with a lamp.

However, Lewis has taken to Instagram to deny the claims.

It's heartbreaking I can't see my girlfriend over Christmas.

He wrote on his Instagram Stories: "It's heartbreaking I can't see my girlfriend over Christmas.

"What I witnessed today was horrible. She did not hit me with a lamp. Arguments do happen every day in every relationship.

"Gutted I am not allowed to protect her right now."

Lewis attended court today (Credit: PALACE LEE / SplashNews.com)

It was earlier claimed model Lewis, 28, was 'almost begging the operator to send help' after calling 999.

Caroline was said to have two cut wrists.

Caroline, who stepped down from the winter version of Love Island last week, looked glum as she arrived at court today. Lewis arrived separately.

According to Mail Online, she broke down into floods of tears after she entered the court lobby, and could be heard sobbing as a friend supported her.

She also cried again when she sat in the dock as she pleaded not guilty to common assault.

Yesterday, Caroline said she was experiencing the "worst time of [her] life" and doesn't know "who to trust".

Writing on her Instagram Stories, she posted: "This is the worst time of my life. I don’t know where to go to. Where to look. Who to trust. Or who I even am."

