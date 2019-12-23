Caroline Flack pleads not guilty to assaulting boyfriend Lewis Burton

Caroline Flack has pleaded not guilty after being arrested and charged with assault by beating.

The Love Island host was reportedly in tears as she arrived at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court on Monday morning.

According to Sky News, Caroline wiped her eyes as she sat down before confirming her details.

Caroline has pleaded not guilty (Credit: PALACE LEE / SplashNews.com)

Caroline, 40, is accused of assaulting her boyfriend Lewis Burton after they allegedly had a row in the early hours of December 12.

Her boyfriend Lewis Burton arrived at court earlier, wearing a navy Parka with a fur hood lining.

This is the worst time of my life. I don’t know where to go to.

It comes hours after Caroline said she was experiencing the "worst time of [her] life" and doesn't know "who to trust".

Writing on her Instagram Stories, she posted: "This is the worst time of my life. I don’t know where to go to. Where to look. Who to trust. Or who I even am."

Last week, Caroline stepped down from Love Island and has been replaced by Laura Whitmore.

Lewis arriving at court today (Credit: PALACE LEE / SplashNews.com)

Caroline said she's "glad" Laura was chosen to take over from her as the host of the ITV2 dating show.

She wrote: "I'm glad it's Laura... she loves the show as much as I do... again... thank you for you continuous messages of support.

"It's a really rough time ... but I'm doing all can to keep my head above the water and sort this all out."

Laura will begin her duties as host when the programme airs its first-ever winter edition, which will begin on January 12th, 2020.

She said in a statement: "To say I'm excited to be heading to Cape Town to host Love Island, the biggest show on television, is an understatement.

View this post on Instagram You can leave your hat on ... @mrlewisburton A post shared by Caroline (@carolineflack) on Nov 20, 2019 at 12:09pm PST

"I want to thank ITV for trusting me at the helm of this huge show. I wish it was in better circumstances; Caroline is a brilliant host and also a friend."

Earlier this month, police were called to a "domestic disturbance" at Caroline's home and she was arrested and charged with assault.

Announcing her departure from Love Island, Caroline said in a statement: "Love Island has been my world for the last five years, it’s the best show on telly. In order to not detract attention from the upcoming series I feel the best thing I can do is to stand down for series six."

