Caroline Flack posts worrying message ahead of her appearance in court today

Caroline Flack is experiencing the "worst time of [her] life" and doesn't know "who to trust".

The 40-year-old star stepped down from hosting Love Island last week after she was charged with assault following an alleged row with her boyfriend Lewis Burton on December 12.

Now, the TV presenter now admits she doesn't know "who I even am" anymore.

Writing on her Instagram Stories, she posted: "This is the worst time of my life. I don’t know where to go to. Where to look. Who to trust. Or who I even am."

Caroline's comment comes just days after she admitted she is "glad" Laura Whitmore was chosen to take over from her as the host of the ITV2 dating show.

She wrote: "I'm glad it's Laura... she loves the show as much as I do... again... thank you for you continuous messages of support.

"It's a really rough time ... but I'm doing all can to keep my head above the water and sort this all out."

Laura will begin her duties as host when the programme airs its first-ever winter edition, which will begin on January 12th, 2020.

The TV presenter - whose boyfriend Iain Stirling narrates the programme - said in a statement: "To say I'm excited to be heading to Cape Town to host Love Island, the biggest show on television, is an understatement.

"I want to thank ITV for trusting me at the helm of this huge show. I wish it was in better circumstances; Caroline is a brilliant host and also a friend.

"We've spoken a lot in the last few days since she stepped down. She has been very kind to me and strongly pushed me for this role.

"I've watched her host every series and know I have big boots to fill. I will try and do it justice. Above all, I am a massive fan of this show.

"I've never been to a Love Island villa, and I can't wait to get in there to meet all the new Islanders looking for love.

"The Love Island team are the best in the business ... including the voice and heart of the show, Iain. He thought he was getting a holiday away from me ... not a chance!"

Laura will also host spin-off Love Island: Aftersun.

