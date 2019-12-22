Laura Whitmore reveals her "terror" at taking over on Love Island

Presenter Laura Whitmore has spoken of her "excitement" and "terror" over becoming the new presenter of Love Island.

ED! reported this week that the former Strictly star will be fronting the latest series, after host Caroline Flack stepped down following her assault charge.

"I've got a new job!" Laura exclaimed on her BBC Radio Five Live show on Sunday (22.12.19) morning.

Laura pictured leaving her radio show in a "Love" jumper (Credit: Splash)

As she played the Love Island theme, she said the tune "excites me but now I feel like there will be terror every time I hear it".

She went on to say: "I will be hosting the sixth series, which starts very soon. I am still in a bit of disbelief and shock.

I just wish it was under better circumstances.

"A big thank you to everyone who has messaged me over the last few days. It is a dream come true, I just wish it was under better circumstances. I am extremely excited to start the new job."

Laura said she wished she was taking over from Caroline Flack in better circumstances (Credit: Splash)

She reassured fans of her radio show that she would continue to broadcast it on Sunday mornings, alongside flying in and out of South Africa, where the next Love Island series will be filmed.

She'll also be recording the Love Island Aftersun show on Mondays.

"It will be a busy 2020!" she admitted.

While this is the sixth series of Love Island, it is the first time the ITV2 show will be broadcast in the winter, and will come from South Africa rather than Majorca. ITV2 bosses hope they will have as big a ratings success as their summer series, which has made stars of contestants including Chris Hughes, Dani Dyer and Maura Higgins.

Laura is no stranger to how the show works, as her partner, comedian Iain Stirling, provides the voice over.

The 34-year-old also paid homage to her new job in her choice of clothing today, as she wore a slogan jumper with the word "love" on it to record her radio show.

The rumour mill had been whirling about who would take over from Caroline after it was revealed she would not resume her usual hosting duties.

Laura confirmed on her Instagram that she was honoured to get the job, as she shared an image of her name on the famous Love Island water bottle.

She wrote: "I will be hosting Love Island and Aftersun this series. Whhhhaa??? To say I'm excited to be heading to Cape Town to host Love Island, the biggest show on television, is an understatement.

"I want to thank ITV for trusting me at the helm of this huge show. I wish it was in better circumstances; Caroline is a brilliant host and friend. We've spoken a lot in the last few days since she stepped down. She has been very kind to me and strongly pushed me for this role. I've watched her host every series and know I have big boots to fill. I will try and do it justice.

"Above all, I am a massive fan of this show. I've never been to a Love Island villa, and I can't wait to get in there to meet all the new islanders looking for love. The Love Island team are the best in the business… including the voice and heart of the show, Iain. He thought he was getting a holiday away from me... not a chance."

