Caroline Flack death: Star's best friend pays heartbreaking tribute

Caroline Flack's best friend has paid tribute to the star following her tragic death.

The TV presenter was found dead at her London flat on February 15 after taking her own life at the age of 40.

Caroline's devastated friend Mollie Grosberg revealed she "kissed her head" yesterday and said this "is the worst pain I've ever felt".

Mollie said the star "always had a smile on her face and her heart open wide" (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Alongside a string of photos of herself and Caroline, Mollie wrote on Instagram: "I can't even find the right words to say here and I'm sure it sounds rambly but she deserves a million tributes and more.

"Everyone remember her in the best way. Carrie always had a smile on her face, a naughty laugh and her heart open wide.

"When she let you in, you were the luckiest and she taught me to love everyone and forgive everyone.

"She forgave so easily and loved so hard and I'll never ever ever stop loving her."

Caroline died at her London flat (Credit: ITV2)

She continued: "Today feels like it's not real and I wish it wasn't. This girl was a force and always said the right thing, always made me feel safe and looked after even during her own [expletive].

"This is the worst pain I've ever felt and we all feel it. This massive and painful and heartbreaking loss for all her friends and her incredible family."

Concluding the tribute, Mollie added: "I hope we find peace with each other the way she has found it now. She brought us all together.

"I love you forever and always my baby girl. I kissed your head yesterday and it was the last time and it was the most precious feeling.

"I love you forever and ever and ever."

Mollie revealed she "kissed her head" on Saturday (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

News of Caroline's death broke yesterday evening, with a spokesperson for her family releasing a statement shortly afterwards.

It read: "We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today on the 15th February. We would ask that the press respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time."

Tributes have poured in on social media after the tragic news broke.

ITV called Caroline a "much-loved member of the Love Island team", adding: "Everybody at Love Island and ITV is shocked and saddened by this desperately sad news."

Caroline's boyfriend Lewis said his "heart is broken", adding on Instagram: "I am so lost for words, I am in so much pain I miss you so much, I know you felt safe with me, you always said 'I don't think about anything else when I am with you.'

"I will be your voice baby, I promise I will ask all the questions you wanted and I will get all the answers. Nothing will bring you back but I will try to make you proud every day. I love you with all my heart."

Caroline was due to stand trial on March 4 after pleading not guilty to assaulting her boyfriend Lewis in an alleged altercation in December.

