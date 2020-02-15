Caroline Flack death: Star's management slam Crown Prosecution Service for pursuing 'show trial'

Caroline Flack's management says the Crown Prosecution Service "should look at themselves today" in the wake of the presenter's death.

The former Love Island host died on Saturday (15.02.20) after taking her own life and her management have accused the CPS of a "show trial" after it was claimed Caroline died just hours after learning the trial would be going ahead.

The CPS should look at themselves today and how they pursued a show trial.

In a statement, Francis Ridley of Money Talent Management, said: "We are devastated at the loss of our client and friend Caroline Flack.

"An immensely talented young woman who was at the top of her game professionally and loved by television viewers across the country.

"In recent months Caroline had been under huge pressure because of an ongoing case and potential trial which has been well reported.

"The Crown Prosecution Service pursued this when they knew not only how very vulnerable Caroline was but also that the alleged victim did not support the prosecution and had disputed the CPS version of events.

"The CPS should look at themselves today and how they pursued a show trial that was not only without merit but not in the public interest.

"And ultimately resulted in significant distress to Caroline. Our thoughts are with Caroline's family at this time."

Caroline was arrested and charged with assault by beating following an alleged fight at her home in December, which she plead not guilty to.

The 40-year-old television presenter had said it would be a "relief" when she was able to tell her "side of the story", after she denied assaulting her boyfriend Lewis.

Following her appearance at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court, she wrote on her Instagram Stories: "Thankfully I know a lot of you will not believe all that you have heard and read following today's court hearing ... thank you for your continued support and love.... It's going to be a relief when I am able to give my side of the story, when I'm allowed to x. (sic)"

The court heard the prosecution allege that Caroline hit Lewis "in the head with a lamp", but following the hearing he took to Instagram to insist she did not strike him with the object.

He wrote: "It’s been heartbreaking I can’t see my girlfriend over Christmas. What I witnessed today was horrible. She did not hit me with a lamp.

"Arguments do happen every day in every relationship. Gutted I am not allowed to protect her right now."

As part of her bail conditions, Caroline was not allowed to see Lewis.