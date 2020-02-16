Caroline Flack death: boyfriend Lewis Burton breaks his silence

Caroline Flack's heartbroken boyfriend Lewis Burton has paid tribute this morning, following the Love Island star's death yesterday.

Alongside a picture of the couple smiling together in the sunshine, Lewis, 27, wrote: "My heart is broken, we had something so special.

"I am so lost for words, I am in so much pain I miss you so much, I know you felt safe with me, you always said 'I don’t think about anything else when I am with you'.

Caroline leaving court in December (Credit: Splash)

"And I was not allowed to be there this time, I kept asking and asking. I will be your voice baby, I promise I will ask all the questions you wanted and I will get all the answers.

"Nothing will bring you back but I will try to make you proud every day. I love you with all my heart."

Lewis and Caroline had been banned from seeing each other, as she waited to stand trial for assault against him.

The 40-year-old TV star was arrested in the early hours of December 12 and charged with assault by beating.

It was alleged at a court hearing on December 23 that the presenter had hit Lewis over the head with a lamp, which he denied.

Caroline and former pro tennis player Lewis first went official with their relationship in August, 2019.

On Friday, the model posted a message to Caroline on Instagram, despite being warned not to contact each other, which read: "Happy Valentine's. Love you."

Caroline and Lewis got together last year (Credit: Splash)

News of Caroline's death broke yesterday evening, with a spokesperson for her family releasing a statement shortly afterwards.

It read: "We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today on the 15th February.

"We would ask that the press respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time."

If you or someone you know is struggling, call Samaritans free on 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org and someone will get back to you.