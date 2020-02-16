Caroline Flack death: Star 'genuinely feared she was going to prison'

Caroline Flack reportedly "genuinely feared" she was going to prison before her tragic death.

The Love Island presenter was found dead at her London flat on February 15 after taking her own life at the age of 40.

In her final hours, Caroline was reportedly distraught over the Crown Prosecution Service's decision to pursue her assault trial for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend, Lewis Burton, back in December 2019.

Caroline reportedly "genuinely feared" she was going to prison (Credit: Grant Buchanan / SplashNews.com)

Speaking to The Sun, a friend of Caroline's said: "Caroline genuinely feared she was going to jail. That was ridiculous. She didn't deserve that.

"This was, quite obviously, a vulnerable woman."

It comes after Caroline's management accused the CPS of a "show trial" after it was claimed she died just hours after learning the trial would be going ahead.

In a statement, Francis Ridley of Money Talent Management, said: "We are devastated at the loss of our client and friend Caroline Flack.

"An immensely talented young woman who was at the top of her game professionally and loved by television viewers across the country.

"In recent months Caroline had been under huge pressure because of an ongoing case and potential trial which has been well reported.

"The Crown Prosecution Service pursued this when they knew not only how very vulnerable Caroline was but also that the alleged victim did not support the prosecution and had disputed the CPS version of events.

Caroline genuinely feared she was going to jail.

"The CPS should look at themselves today and how they pursued a show trial that was not only without merit but not in the public interest. And ultimately resulted in significant distress to Caroline. Our thoughts are with Caroline's family at this time."

Caroline was arrested and charged with assault by beating following an alleged fight at her home in December.

Caroline was due to stand trial next month (Credit: MRM / SplashNews.com)

It was alleged at a court hearing on December 23 that the presenter had hit Lewis over the head with a lamp, which he denied.

She was due to stand trial on March 4 after pleading not guilty to the charges.

Lewis recently broke his silence on Caroline's death, saying his "heart is broken".

In a tribute on Instagram, Lewis wrote: "My heart is broken, we had something so special.

"I am so lost for words, I am in so much pain I miss you so much, I know you felt safe with me, you always said 'I don't think about anything else when I am with you.'

"And I was not allowed to be there this time, I kept asking and asking. I will be your voice baby, I promise I will ask all the questions you wanted and I will get all the answers.

"Nothing will bring you back but I will try to make you proud every day. I love you with all my heart."

