Caroline Flack death: CPS issues statement after her management slams assault 'show trial'

The Crown Prosecution Service has offered its "deepest sympathies" following Caroline Flack's death.

The Love Island presenter was found dead at her London flat on February 15 after taking her own life at the age of 40.

It was claimed Caroline died just hours after learning the CPS would be pursuing her trial for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend, Lewis Burton, back in December 2019.

The CPS has offered its "deepest sympathies" following Caroline's death (Credit: Grant Buchanan / SplashNews.com)

Caroline's management accused the CPS of a "show trial" and slammed their decision to pursue the trial despite knowing "not only how very vulnerable Caroline was but also that the alleged victim did not support the prosecution and had disputed the CPS version of events".

Now, in a statement, a CPS spokesman told the Mirror: "Our deepest sympathies go to the family and friends of Caroline Flack.

"Given the tragic circumstances, we will not comment on the specifics of this case at this stage."

It comes after Caroline's management team slammed the CPS in a statement.

Francis Ridley of Money Talent Management said: "We are devastated at the loss of our client and friend Caroline Flack.

ITV said Caroline a "much-loved member of the Love Island team" (Credit: ITV2)

"An immensely talented young woman who was at the top of her game professionally and loved by television viewers across the country.

"In recent months Caroline had been under huge pressure because of an ongoing case and potential trial which has been well reported.

"The Crown Prosecution Service pursued this when they knew not only how very vulnerable Caroline was but also that the alleged victim did not support the prosecution and had disputed the CPS version of events.

"The CPS should look at themselves today and how they pursued a show trial that was not only without merit but not in the public interest. And ultimately resulted in significant distress to Caroline. Our thoughts are with Caroline's family at this time."

Caroline was due to stand trial on March 4 after pleading not guilty to assaulting her boyfriend Lewis in an alleged altercation in December.

Caroline was found dead at her London flat on Saturday (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Tribute have poured in on social media after the tragic news broke.

ITV called Caroline a "much-loved member of the Love Island team", adding: "Everybody at Love Island and ITV is shocked and saddened by this desperately sad news."

Celebrities also shared emotional messages including Laura Whitmore - who replaced her presenter friend on the current Winter Love Island - who said: "I'm trying to find the words but I can't."

Caroline's boyfriend Lewis said his "heart is broken", adding on Instagram: "I am so lost for words, I am in so much pain I miss you so much, I know you felt safe with me, you always said 'I don't think about anything else when I am with you.'

"I will be your voice baby, I promise I will ask all the questions you wanted and I will get all the answers. Nothing will bring you back but I will try to make you proud every day. I love you with all my heart."

News of Caroline's death broke yesterday evening, with a spokesperson for her family releasing a statement shortly afterwards.

It read: "We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today on the 15th February. We would ask that the press respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time."

