Grieving Brenda Edwards announces poignant new role away from Loose Women

Brenda Edwards has endured a heartbreaking couple of months following the untimely death of her son Jamal.

The Loose Women star announced he had slipped away at home, with his devoted mum by his side.

Brenda returned to work on Loose Women – first with a pre-recorded interview and then in the studio.

Since then, she’s delighted fans with her sunny outlook, even getting up to perform a song for Jane Moore on her recent 60th birthday.

Brenda Edwards returned to Loose Women in a pre-recorded interview in which she spoke about son Jamal (Credit: YouTube)

Brenda Edwards returns to Chicago

Now fans are even more delighted to see Brenda return to one of the very first roles she did when she was fresh out of The X Factor.

Following Gemma Collins‘ injury, Brenda has announced she is returning to the role of Mama Morton in the touring version of Chicago.

Read more: Peter Andre breaks his silence with first TV interview since Rebekah Vardy trial

She shared the news on Twitter, and fans are thrilled.

Brenda made her West End debut in the show back in 2007, so it’s sure to be a poignant role for the star.

Brenda’s original star turn in Chicago came after she earned a place in The X Factor semi-final two years previously.

Sharing a picture of herself in the role, Brenda said: “Mama’s back!”

Brenda is ‘back where she belongs’

Fans were thrilled to hear the news.

One said: “Booked tickets for Norwich. Massively pleased to see you are now appearing.”

“Incredible!” declared another. “Loved seeing you in the West End many years ago.”

Read more: Who’s who in the cast of Emmerdale? Meet the 2022 line-up here!

A third commented: “Now THIS is what I’m talking about!”

Another commented: “Fantastic to see you back where you belong.”

“You’re so incredibly strong!” said another, alluding to Jamal’s recent death.

“Go break a leg and give it your all,” they added.

“Amazing news!” said another.

Jamal died suddenly in February (Credit: YouTube)

When does the tour start?

If you want to see Brenda in Chicago, she’ll be touring in Sunderland, Cardiff, Blackpool, Sheffield, Norwich and Oxford soon!

She’ll be on stage on selected dates between June 2 and July 23.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you think of our story.