Brenda Edwards speaking about son Jamal's death on Loose Women today
TV

Brenda Edwards recalls holding son Jamal’s hand when he died

Brenda returned to Loose Women today

By Rebecca Carter
| Updated:

Brenda Edwards has revealed she was holding her son Jamal‘s hand when he tragically died earlier this year.

The singer, 53, opened up about Jamal’s death as she sat down with her Loose Women co-star Coleen Nolan in a pre-recorded interview shown on today’s programme.

Brenda confirmed her son died from a cardiac arrest in February, aged 31.

Loose Women’s Brenda said she was holding her son Jamal’s hand when he died (Credit: ITV)

Brenda Edwards son

She bravely told Coleen: “I’m doing okay and the way I’m looking at it, I’m taking each day as it comes.

“The one thing that I do want to say is I was with him and his sister was with us.

“We were all at home. It was sudden and unexpected. He went into a cardiac arrest and then he passed with me holding his hand.”

Brenda Edwards speaking to Coleen Nolan about her son on Loose Women April 25, 2022
Brenda sat down with Coleen in the pre-recorded chat (Credit: ITV)

Brenda continued: “I get a little bit of comfort from knowing that I was with him.

“As much as that is comfort, at the same thing it’s a vision I’m never going to forget.

“I wake up every morning and all his photos are still obviously in the house and I look at him and I say, ‘good morning baby’ and I say ‘good night baby’.

“I think doing that is what’s keeping me going. He always had this lovely bright smile.”

Brenda Edwards and her son Jamal on Loose Women in 2021
Jamal died in February following a cardiac arrest (Credit: ITV)

Brenda also opened up about the “homegoing service” they held for Jamal as he was laid to rest.

She revealed he left “instructions” on what he wanted for the service.

She said: “He wanted Luton to be involved, he wanted Chelsea Football Club to be involved and music was a big thing for him.

“He was born in Luton and we went back to Luton and had his homegoing service there.

“He had a blue and white theme. It was beautiful and everyone wore blue or white.

“He had live entertainment and it was just really, really lovely.”

Brenda then revealed a beautiful moment which happened when they laid Jamal to rest.

She added: “When we laid him to rest, we looked up in the sky and there was a ‘J’. The clouds had formed a ‘J’.”

