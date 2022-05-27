Peter Andre breaks silence on Rebekah Vardy’s ‘chipolata’ remarks in first TV appearance since trial

Peter Andre has addressed ‘the elephant in room’ as he faced questions about Rebekah Vardy on Loose Women today.

Singer Pete, 49, broke his silence about the ‘chipolata’ remarks in his first TV appearance since the Wagatha Christie trial.

He indicated the impact of Ms Vardy’s kiss-and-tell comments was in the fact they have been repeated so frequently.

Peter Andre broke his silence on Friday’s Loose Women (Credit: ITV)

Peter Andre on Rebekah Vardy ‘chipolata’ claims

Ms Vardy said she was “deeply sorry” earlier this month for comparing Peter’s manhood to a mini sausage in a 2004 News of the World interview.

Her apology came a day after Peter discussed how the comments have affected his mental health.

Ms Vardy’s words made headlines nearly two decades after being published as she was quizzed during her libel case against Coleen Rooney.

But despite Pete’s anguish over the remarks, he seemed comfortable with addressing when appearing on Friday’s ITV lunchtime show.

Furthermore, Mysterious Girl singer Peter had quite the response when the topic was raised by the panel.

Host Kaye Adams said to him: “Pete, listen – I’m sorry I have got to ask you about the Wagatha Christie thing.”

“Are you asking me to address the elephant in the room?” Peter replied, before adding a cheeky aside.

It’s more about the fact that something has been brought up again and again and again.

“Hang on, did I just say elephant?” he continued.

“I think we should leave it right there, actually.”

Kaye Adams was certainly pleased to see Peter Andre (Credit: Instagram)

Loose Women today

Following a few chuckles, Pete responded to Nadia Sawalha, who said she found his previous Instagram response “authentic” and “classy”.

She also agreed he was “absolutely right” the situation would’ve been different if such comments were made about a woman’s anatomy.

Pete replied: “Well on reflection, I think it’s not the fact that something was said. I think we all say stupid things, right?

“It’s more about the fact that something has been brought up again and again and again.”

Pete also indicated he felt a line had to be drawn.

He continued: “At some point you go ‘okay’, you know? That’s the only thing, it becomes more than just that.

“We all say stupid things, everyone does. I’m sure I’ve said many stupid things in my life.”

Peter also apologised to his wife Emily and his kids for having to endure such comments in his Insta vid earlier this month.

Loose Women airs on ITV, weekdays, at 12.30pm.

