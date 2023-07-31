Bob Geldof reveals he received messages of ‘desperation and despair’ from Sinéad O’Connor before her death

Irish singer-songwriter Bob Geldof has paid tribute to his late friend Sinéad O’Connor.

Bob performed recently with Boomtown Rats at the Cavan Calling homecoming festival on Saturday (July 29) and, during the set shared touching words about the singer and his “good friend” Sinéad.

News of the Nothing Compares 2 U singer’s death sent ripples through the industry, with thousands of fans and friends paying tribute to the singer and sharing heartfelt words online.

Bob Geldof has paid tribute to Sinéad O’Connor (Credit: Cover Images)

Sinéad released her debut album, The Lion and the Cobra, in 1987 and was known and admired for her strong stance on matters and outspokenness.

Bob Geldof and Sinead O’Connor

The star died last week (July 26) at the age of 56 and was found “unresponsive” at her home in London.

He revealed that he had spoken to Sinéad just weeks before her death and told the crowd that they ‘”just have to keep on in the face of such tragedies”.

At the festival, Bob said: “There’s no other option, as all of you know, than to just keep on. Many, many times Sinéad was full of a terrible loneliness and a terrible despair. She was a very good friend of mine. We were talking right up to a couple of weeks ago. Some of her texts were laden with desperation and despair and sorrow and some were ecstatically happy. She was like that.”

Many of Sinéad’s musician and singer friends have spoken online about the Irish powerhouse.

Singer Sinéad O’Connor’s death has sent ripples through the industry (Credit: Cover Images)

Tributes from celebrity friends

Bryan Adams commented: “I loved working with you making photos, doing gigs in Ireland together and chats, all my love to your family,” and Russell Crowe remembered the time he met her, ending his walk down memory lane: “Peace be with your courageous heart Sinéad.”

Rapper Ice-T applauded her headstrong nature and courage to speak out when others would not. He said: “Respect to Sinéad… She stood for something… Unlike most people…. Rest easy.”

Actress Toni Collette shared an emotional tribute on Instagram about how she “adored” Sinéad and said: “What a voice. What a force. My heart breaks. Rest in real peace Sinéad.”

Sinéad’s death comes 18 months after she lost her 17-year-old son Shane in January 2022.

She is survived by her children – son Jake, daughter Brigidine, and youngest child Yeshua.

Read more: Inside tragic Sinead O’Connor’s final days as she detailed impact of son’s death on her ‘body and soul

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.